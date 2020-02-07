Director ‘Birds of Prey’ wants to see Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy work together

Birds of Prey director Cathy Yan would like to see Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy work together.

With Birds of Prey released, director Cathy Yan is interested in the future for Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn. One of the greatest successes of the DCEU, it is absolutely not possible that Warner Bros. is not interested in continuing Margot Robbie’s vision of Harley Quinn. However, the question now is who exactly will Harley Quinn cross with post-Birds of Prey. For director Cathy Yan, that answer might be Poison Ivy.

In conversation with The Wrap, Birds of Prey director Cathy Yan discussed how interested she is to see Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy together on the big screen.

“I would like to see Poison Ivy and I would definitely like to see the relationship between Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy.”

The duo of Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy has recently become popular thanks to Harley Quinn, the animated show on the DC streaming service that often sees both working together. We have not seen Poison Ivy on the big screen since the many evil Batman and Robin of 1997, who had Uma Thurman in the role. As for the future for Harley Quinn, the director of Birds of Prey was asked if there was still a solo Harley Quinn movie in the books.

“I don’t know – I think people aren’t ready to let go of Harley Quinn, and you know, Margot, I don’t think it’s ready to let go of Harley Quinn, so … hopefully.”

Margot Robbie returns to the role of Harley Quinn in James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad, although none of the members of Birds of Prey are said to play the lead role in that film. Birds of Prey will be a huge success at the box office and with Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn at the height of her popularity, it is almost certain that she will return to the big screen, hopefully alongside fan favorite Poison Ivy. As for Birds of Prey, we thought it was Harley Quinn at its best, and a violent hilarious time in the movies.

Do you want to see Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy on the big screen? Who do you think Poison Ivy should play on the big screen? Are you enthusiastic about Birds of Prey? Respond below and let us know!

Here is the official synopsis for Birds of Prey:

“Have you ever heard about the cop, the songbird, the psychopath, and the mafia princess? Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) is a twisted story told by Harley himself, as only Harley can tell. When Gotham’s most nefarious narcissistic villain, Roman Sionis, and his diligent right hand, Zsasz, aimed a target at a young girl named Cass, the city was turned upside down looking for her. The paths of Harley, Huntress, Black Canary and Renee Montoya collide and the unlikely foursome has no choice but to work together to bring down Roman. “

Directed by Cathy Yan from a script written by Bumblebee writer Christina Hodson, Birds of Prey stars Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Huntress, Jurnee Smollett-Bell as Black Canary, Ella Jay Basco as Cassandra Cain, Rosie Perez as Renee Montoya, Chris Messina as Victor Zsasz, Ewan McGregor as Black Mask and Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn. Ali Wong, Robert Catrini and Michael Masini are also cast in non-disclosed roles.

Birds of Prey will be released in theaters on February 7, 2020. Keep up to date with Heroic Hollywood for all the latest news about Birds of Prey, Poison Ivy and Harley Quinn.

Source: The Wrap

New “Titans” photos show Aqualad and the original team

DC Universe has released eight brand new images from the upcoming fourth episode of the second season of Titans entitled “Aqualad”.

“Aqualad” investigates the dynamics between Dick Grayson / Robin (Brenton Thwaites), Donna Troy / Wonder Girl (Conor Leslie), Hank Hall / Hawk (Alan Ritchson), Dawn Granger / Dove (Minka Kelly) and Garth / Aqualad (Drew Van Acker) and how four years before their close family dynamics developed to make their personal feelings flourish more and more in their work with the arrival of a new villain.

These new images give fans a new look at Drew Van Acker as Aqualad, as well as a few new looks from the original team that are united for action. In particular, we get our best look at how the Aqualad suit translates on-screen into a live action form.

You can view the rest of the gallery for “Aqualad” by clicking on “Next”.

Here is the official summary for season two:

In season 2, after the aftermath of their meeting with Trigon, Dick reforms the titans. Under his supervision in their new home in Titans Tower, Rachel, Gar and Jason Todd train together to sharpen their hero skills and work together as a team. They are accompanied by Hank Hall and Dawn Granger aka Hawk and Dove and Donna Troy aka Wonder Girl. While these original Titans are trying to switch to a regular life, old enemies must come together to take care of unfinished business. And while this family of old and new Titans – including Conner Kent and Rose Wilson – learn to co-exist, the advent of Deathstroke reveals the sins of the old Titans who threaten to tear this new Titans family apart again.

The series plays Brenton Thwaites as Robin / Nightwing, Anna Diop as Starfire, Teagan Croft as Raven and Ryan Potter as Beast Boy. Newcomers to his second-year outing are Joshua Orpin and Esai Morales who play Superboy and Deathstroke respectively, while Chella Man and Chelsea Zhang also joined the cast as Deathstroke’s children Jericho and Ravager. Natalie Gumede has signed up to play Mercy Graves and Game of Thrones star Iain Glen is on board as Bruce Wayne.

Titans season two is now broadcast on DC Universe.

Source: DC Universe