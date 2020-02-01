“Directed by Abbas – Mustan?”: NZ loses another game in Super Over & Cricket fans have a field day

Guess? New Zealand took another cricket match to Super Over and lost it from there. This was their seventh Super Over loss and the second in this week alone.

The Kiwis pursued a 165/8 score from India and looked pretty good at winning their first T20I match in the already lost 3-0 series at their home stadium Sky Stadium in Wellington on Friday.

But there was a turn. A bitter one for the New Zealanders.

Upon entering the last of the Kiwi innings, Indian pacemaker Shardul Thakur got the ball and made full use of it. Because only 7 were needed to win in the last 6 deliveries, the home team lost four wickets including two run-outs.

In the end, Tim Southee’s side remained stranded at 165, exactly the score for India.

New Zealand was the first in the Super Over to beat Jasprit Bumrah for 13 points. While Rohit Sharma was resting, skipper Virat Kohli was in the middle with KL Rahul and the duo brought the Men in Blue to a new T20I victory with a free ball.

Fans who are no stranger to seeing New Zealand choke on the Super Overs (remember the World Cup Final?) Celebrated their costs with memes and jibes?

This series is written and directed by Abbas-Mustan.

– Sagar (@sagarcasm) January 31, 2020

1st: New Zealand while Batting2nd: New Zealand while Bowling3rd: New Zealand in Super Over #NZvIND pic.twitter.com/Mm20oVhEFn

– Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) January 31, 2020

The New Zealand cricket board clearly doesn’t pay the players much. That is why they work over time.

– Shridhar V (@iimcomic) January 31, 2020

New Zealand loves Thanos. They always balance the score perfectly. #SuperOver

– Sagar (@sagarcasm) January 31, 2020

New Zealand in Super Over. # NZvsIND pic.twitter.com/tMwthNEBti

– Krishna (@Atheist_Krishna) January 31, 2020

New Zealand while playing 20 overs vs super over. #NZvsIND pic.twitter.com/LQ4E0Ui76R

– Swapnil Suryawanshi (@swapnil_bs) January 31, 2020

NZ when someone whispers Super Over. # NZvsIND pic.twitter.com/kwM1bvb0hJ

– Mubin (@_Mubean__) January 31, 2020

The great art of coming up with a super past. Offered by New Zealand.

– Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) January 31, 2020

1. New Zealand in regular overs 2. New Zealand in super past. #INDvsNZ pic.twitter.com/EqdY8Nsyjd

– Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) January 31, 2020

New Zealand: #SuperOver me Jeet jayenge don’t worry eamTeam India: #NZvIND #NZvsIND pic.twitter.com/TWhqxA4XV1

– Tweetera🐦 (@DoctorrSays) January 31, 2020

# NZvINDNew Zealand Super About pic.twitter.com/ZRcaePnrX0

– رومانا (@RomanaRaza) January 31, 2020

New Zealand right now * # NZvIND # SuperOver pic.twitter.com/U1vhmrKzlw

– Hardik Thakur (@ hardikthakur705) January 31, 2020

AGAIN. # NZvIND pic.twitter.com/O8Ag46ZjBM

– Akram 👌🇮🇳 (@akramismm) January 31, 2020

They started to change this waqt, jazbaat, halaat to #SuperOver of the CWC19 final. New Zealand is the major victim of Superover. Losing a match in super is an ART and New Zealand is an ARTIST. #INDvsNZ pic.twitter.com/ShTdqTw9ve

– Mukul Sharma (@ mukulsharma1419) January 31, 2020

