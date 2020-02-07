Diplo Sides with Miami Nightclub dancers: “Should have gone home full of garbage bags”

Aside from the celebrations on the field during Super Bowl LIV last weekend the strip clubs in miami were full from wall to wall and on july 4th the bills were raining like sparks from the fireworks. Unfortunately, not all of the money went to the dancers.

A video that has now gone viral from an unnamed Miami strip club exudes anger because dancers who were literally ankle deep in the money from Super Bowl celebrations were apparently not allowed to take the money home with them. One of the dancers said on Instagram:

“You should throw a [million], but you only counted 360,000, then went back to 117,000?” She wrote on Instagram. “I think they screwed us up. [Because] we know exactly how much was counted.

“You tried to send us home with $ 300, but we paid $ 350 for the dance,” she continued. “So everyone raised hell and we got $ 1,100 each. After being forced to be there for 15 hours. “

In a new interview with Page Six, Diplo faced the dancers in the situation. “I saw all the money on the floor, but it’s strange that the strippers can’t pick it up,” he said at a gala on Cipriani Wall Street on Wednesday. “Girls [usually] get their rakes and brooms and leave them with garbage bags. I don’t know what happened there. For me you have to let girls get their bags and collect the money. “

On Wednesday, Cardi B, who attended the event sponsored by its management company, hit the strippers and said they just weren’t entertaining enough to earn better tips.

“Being a stripper is a very difficult job. It is hard work. I love to see people doing pole dancing, ”said Diplo. “But you can’t just stand still. It’s boring. You have to work a little and make money.”

via Page Six, NY Post