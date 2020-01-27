The 62nd annual GRAMMYs aired last night from Los Angeles, but the whole day was enlivened by basketball legend Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna Maria Onore, baseball coach John Altobelli, his wife and daughter, and four others died in a helicopter accident that morning.

Tributes to Bryant were frequent throughout the night, in performances, in speeches and on the red carpet.

“I cannot imagine losing one of my children or a father or a family member,” said Diplo before the awards ceremony. “I was very young, I was 41 and I had a lot more to do.”

The weight of the night added to the fact that the GRAMMYs were held at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, the same stadium where Bryant has played as the Los Angeles Laker for decades.

“Being here at Staples right now and looking up and seeing his jersey up there,” he said, “you only feel energized because we are doing the Grammys here, but 82 games per years are playing in the stadium and in this arena and Kobe has brought this energy to Los Angeles for 20 years. This is your backyard. This is your home.

“Someone like that transcends the iconic. So he will live forever, ”he continued. “I think it will stay that way forever. I think in this building you have so much creative energy and even an athlete like him is a creative genius. He is one of us. “

Bryant was married to Vanessa Bryant and, in addition to Gianna, they had three other daughters: Natalie (17), Bianka (3) and a 7-month-old baby, Capri.

Photo via Jas Davis