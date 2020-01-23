Diplo and BTS will join Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus on stage at GRAMMYs

One of Ken Ehrlich’s last legacies will be his “Grammy Moments” – the moments of major collaboration on stage between artists. Ehrlich has been a Grammys producer or executive producer for 40 years, but retires after this year’s event.

During the televised event, there will be a tribute performance of the film “I Sing the Body Electric” and the television series Fame with current nominees Camila Cabello, Gary Clark Jr. and John Legend, as well as Debbie Allen, Joshua Bell, Common, Misty Copeland, Lang Lang, Cyndi Lauper, Ben Platt and The War And Treaty. In addition, he also organized a Major Moment around the number one success of 19 weeks of Lil Nas X “Old Town Road” with BTS, Diplo, Mason Ramsey and “surprise guests”.

“Bringing together top artists like [these] on the same stage is one of my dreams,” said Ehrlich. “Being able to do it on the Grammy stage makes it unforgettable for me.”

This year’s Grammy Awards will be broadcast live this Sunday, January 26 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on CBS.

via Billboard