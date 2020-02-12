Diplo, A-Trak & More Share “7 albums to know me”

What are the seven albums that define you?

As you think about Diplo. A-Trak. Louis Futon and more share their “7 albums to know me” with some really inspiring selections. Although it is not a trend topic on social media, the conversation when scrolling down on EDM Twitter is clearly appealing.

Diplo enjoys albums from DJ Shadow. major offensive. The Pharacyde and more. A-Trak loves music from justice. Three 6 mafia and Kanye Westwhile Louis quotes Futon Mos Def and Flying lotus,

We may never have expected some of these decisions from our favorite artists, so it is at least fascinating to hear where their inspiration comes from.

See below and share your top tips with us!

7 albums to know me

Pharcyde – bizarre ride

Shadow Introduction

bad brain-self titled

new order substance

portishead – dummy

massive attack protection

Lee Perry – Return of the Super Monkey

– Thomas Wesley (@diplo), February 11, 2020

7 albums to know me:

A tribe called Quest – Midnight Looters

Dr. Octagon – Dr. Octagonecologist

Kanye West – Dropout

Slumdorf – Fantastic Vol 2

Justice – cross

Three 6 mafia – best known unknowns

Armand Van Helden – 2 Future 4 U.

– Knowledge of Selfie (@atrak) February 12, 2020

7 albums to know me:

mos def – black on both sides

robert glasper – booked twice

lewis del mar – lewis del mar

Mr. Jukeboxes – God first

photay – photay

fly lo – cosmogramma

Dilla donuts

– Louis Futon (@louisfutonbeats), February 12, 2020

7 albums to get to know me:

1. Tame Impala – currents

2. Bon Iver – 22, a million

3. Daft Punk discovery

4. Kanye West – Yeezus

5. Trivium – Shogun

6. Atreyu – lead sail paper anchor

7. Justice – †

– aseem the dream (@hotelgaruda) February 12, 2020

7 albums to get to know me

1. Bon Iver – For Emma always

2. Sigur Rós – Valtari

3. Caribou – Our love

4. M83 – Hurry up, we’re dreaming

5. Daft Punk – Alive 2007

6. Rüfüs Du Sol – Bloom

7. Tourist – U.

✨

– Manila Killa (@manilakilla), February 12, 2020

7 albums to know me:

Depeche Mode – music for the masses

Daft Punk discovery

Tame Impala – lonerism

Moderate – III

SebastiAn – Overall

Blood Orange – Freetown Sound

Kanye West – Yeezus

– DEVAULT (@devaultmusic) February 12, 2020

Photo via Rukes.com