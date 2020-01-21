Scroll to view more pictures

With a few exceptions, I firmly believe that there are a few select beauty categories that are absolutely worth pampering, including fragrances, skin care serums, and a firm foundation that suits your skin. However, I am also firmly convinced that it is unnecessary to peel a pretty penny on mascara (and even on most eyeliners). This is, of course, just a matter of opinion (and stems from my passionate passion for finding the best dupes for high-end colleagues), but considering that you are recommended to throw out mascara every 3 to 6 months, this is not the case Case For me personally, this seems like a worthy investment. With that said, I’m also obsessed with full eyelashes and wear mascara almost every day. I was naturally blessed with long eyelashes, but they are ultra light and have no serious volume.

I admit it: I love an exaggerated whip, even when I’m in the office or doing basic errands. I hardly mind that my eyelashes are about to look lumpy, so be it. I still prefer a dramatic, almost “architectural” look over a soft, natural eyelash (it’s the price I’m willing to pay for this doll-like look with the eyes of a deer). Dior’s famous DiorShow mascara is a cult favorite for one reason (actually, for several reasons). The buildable formula delivers an incredible amount of volume and length, all without chipping or transferring. I love that you can literally add layer by layer to customize your look without it clumping (I call this step routine “eyelash shapes” in my eye).

Do not get me wrong. DiorShow is an extremely incredible mascara, and if you’re trying to get the big bucks out for a flawless lash, it’s worth a serious coin. However, I have found some powerful competitors that cost only a fraction of the price. So it is an easy decision for me to choose my drugstore rather than the more expensive products that sit all alone in my vanity drawers. Here are my favorite, affordable dupes for the legendary designer eyelash enhancer.

1. Essence Lash Princess Mascara

This affordable mascara works like its luxurious counterparts. I’ve been using it for a few years now and it has taken the place as my point of contact and even tripled my previous high end favorites that tripled the cost.

2. Maybelline Total Temptation Mascara

This mascara from the drugstore works just as well as the legendary slide show mascara. It holds the curl, gives volume and lengthens the lashes without blurring or flaking. It also receives important bonus points for its chic packaging and easy-to-use wand.

3. L’oreal Paris voluminous mascara

L’oreal’s popular voluminous mascara has been around for years, and despite the endless cycle of new product launches, it remains a firm favorite thanks to its performance and price. It gives the lashes up to 5 times more volume without making your lashes feel lumpy and hard.