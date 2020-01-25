Bad Boys for Life, the third film in the Martin Lawrence and Will Smith franchise, hit theaters last week. However, the film was almost very different. Rather than Nicky Jam playing the main villain Zway-Lo, it was almost Dimitri Vegas.

“He was supposed to join the cast, yes,” directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah revealed in an exclusive article with the Belgian newspaper HLN. “He is our brother and we really wanted him in the film. Dimitri is a film genius, he knows almost more than we do.”

Vegas had to forward the role due to a last minute visa problem. “Due to strict union regulations, this unfortunately did not happen,” said the directors. “But on the next film, we will have more power and we can organize more things in time. We will make sure that happens the next time!”

Dimitri recently appeared as a DLC character “Sub-Zero” on the latest installment in the game franchise Mortal Kombat, as well as in films like “Rambo: Last Blood” and “Men In Black: International”. voice of a version of Peter Parker in the animated film “Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse” and joins Jean-Claude Van Damme in the action film “Lukas”.

Imagine what Bad Boys would have been like with him fighting Smith and Lawrence. What a breathtaking shock of two worlds that would have been.