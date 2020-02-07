Diljit Dosanjh and Manoj Bajpayee shoot at a busy Mumbai railway platform

Actors Diljit Dosanjh and Manoj Bajpayee recently filmed on a busy Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) platform here for their upcoming movie “Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari”.

The cast and crew of Abhishek Sharma’s upcoming family comedy were filmed outside the crowded station. They also filmed the pre-climax sequence on platform number 10.

According to one source, there was a large crowd gathered outside the station when they learned that the film crew was going to film there. “While we had about 150 young artists inside to film the sequence on the platform, the crowd gathered to take a look at the actors,” the source added.

Sharma shared: “There is a pre-climax scene in the movie that requires a railroad station. Usually, filmmakers like to shoot in a controlled environment, maybe on a set set, but it felt authentic.”

“The film is set in the 90s and Victoria Terminus was the perfect place to shoot. We took the necessary permits from the Central Railways for filming that were extremely communicative and helpful. This was more expensive, but the place lends itself to a better atmospheric experience on the scene. The motor drivers were very precise and professional. We filmed for two days from 7 a.m. at 7 p.m. “

He also said the team was excited as children. “We took turns checking the engine and honking the train horn. We set up a camp nearby in the parking area, but during our break, we sat and ate inside the train compartment because going to the toilets took between 15 and 20 minutes, ”said the director.

From the creation of a massive set in Film City recreating Mumbai chawls to exquisite old libraries, the film, which is a Zee Studios production, is being filmed entirely in Mumbai.

“We are filming mainly in the south of Mumbai. It was particular that my crew did not violate any rule or crossing of railway lines. Before we could shoot, I had an elaborate meeting with them telling them to keep the guidelines in mind. We were attentive and told my crew that I would fire anyone who crossed the train tracks or caused inconvenience to travelers and passengers, ”said the director.

