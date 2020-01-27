Actor Ahmed Khan, who starred in films such as “Dil Chahta Hai” and “Krrish 3”, will essay the role of a retired officer in “Ek Duje Ke Vaaste 2”.

Against the military background, “Ek Duje Ke Vaaste 2” will tell the love story of Shravan and Suman.

Dil Chahta Hai Fame Ahmed Khan played former army officer in Ek Duje Ke Vaaste 2

Ahmed will be seen in the role of Mohan Tiwari, Suman’s grandfather.

“Ek Duje Ke Vaaste 2” is a beautiful story and when I heard the script, I was quite excited to be part of this show. My character is a former army man who has a great responsibility. I also get a chance to experience their lifestyle, which in itself is a great opportunity, ”Ahmed said.

“Mohan is a unique character who has his own style and taste that I enjoy as an actor in playing this role. I also hope the audience loves it, ”he added.

Also starring Mohit Kumar and Kanika Kapur.

Android and iOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!