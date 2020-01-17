Digital sports on analogue stadiums

Certification: Public Sector CC0

Worldwide, arenas and stadiums that host tens of thousands of people are packed full of weekends with thrilling crowds to watch their favorite sports stars sit on chairs and stare at screens. These fans are here to watch men and women play computer games, and researchers from Aalto and the University of Tampere are studying why.

Competitive professional video game or esports is a fast-growing segment of the entertainment industry, with an estimated global audience of 335 million people in 2017, with 143 million active viewers. Esports events are becoming more and more popular, attracting tens of thousands of real-life participants and hundreds of thousands online. However, little research has been done on what motivates these audiences.

“Esports has emerged as a new form of culture and entertainment, unique in comparison to other forms of entertainment, as it relies almost entirely on the interaction between computers and people and the internet,” says Dr. Max Sjöblom, formerly Ph. HEY. a student at the University of Aalto and a project researcher in the Gamification Team at the University of Tampere, now in Kast. He was one of the pioneers in investigating the behavior of these new audiences.

Face-to-face computer gambling as a competitive sport evolved from LAN parties, where players would gather and connect their computers over a network.

But the shift to large audiences in large arenas means that events now take on more than the features of traditional sporting events. To fully understand the attractiveness of live events for European viewers and how this appeal relates to how fans watch online surveys at home, the researchers ask participants in live events and in fans only on the internet. This study combines quantitative data from both an online sample (N = 888) and a sample taken at the 2016 live meeting event (N = 221).

Social interaction key

The results show that fans around the world travel to areas that derive mainly from social interaction and excitement to be close to the sports stars who are their fans. Followers who watch online are rated as ‘drama’, ‘knowledge acquisition’, ‘skill assessment’, ‘innovation’, ‘aesthetic’ and ‘enjoyment of aggression’ higher than the participants. Meanwhile, followers on stage rate social interaction and physical attractiveness higher than those at home

“For us, it seems logical that fans of live events are fans of the social interaction element. Esports are primarily consumed through webcasts, where social interaction is facilitated only through the instant messaging chat windows. human interactions between spectators rather than live events. So it seems natural that those who seek satisfaction through the social aspects of games are more attracted to watch live events, ”Dr. Sjöblom explained

The enjoyment of ‘acting achievement’ and ‘innovation’ were positively associated with whether one fan would like to recommend it to others. As esports continue to evolve rapidly in a large business, researchers are anticipating more work for the audience.

