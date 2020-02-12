Difficult to breathe new life into AAP fortunes in Punjab, says former party leader Sukhpal Singh Khaira

Chandigarh: Former AAP leader Sukhpal Singh Khaira said on Wednesday that the party deserved credit for winning the polls in Delhi, but claimed it was difficult to breathe new life into its Punjab fortune.

He claimed that the party was never “sincere” towards Punjab, which resulted in the loss of the golden opportunity in the polls of the 2017 state meeting when it packed 20 seats.

In response to a question, Khaira, who was chosen in 2017 on the AAP symbol of Bholath, ruled out the possibility of rejoining the party with “conditions”.

The Aam Aadmi party has won 62 out of 70 seats in the Delhi meeting.

“It’s a huge win and they deserve praise for it,” said Khaira.

“If anyone thinks what happened in Delhi could suddenly happen in Punjab, it doesn’t seem that way because their behavior towards the state had not been genuine,” Khaira said.

The former AAP leader said the circumstances in Punjab were different from the national capital, which “was equal to the funds and has huge revenues”.

“If someone says they can win the Punjab polls by improving the conditions in hospitals and schools, Punjab has complex and multifaceted political issues,” he said.

“They must have treated Delhi differently, but they lost a golden opportunity in the Punjab meeting in 2017. It was a rare opportunity that they lost and won only 20 seats,” said Khaira, who claimed the party was not the course was gone correction.

“The party never bothered to review the results of the poll and determine the responsibility,” Khaira claimed.

Khaira, who had joined AAP in 2015, was removed from the position of leader of the opposition in the state meeting in July 2018.

Six months later he quit AAP and ran his Punjab Ekta party.

He resigned as the MLA in April last year and contested the 2019 Lok Sabha election of Bathinda, which he did not win.

AAP had won four Lok Sabha seats in Punjab in the 2014 polls and one in the 2019 elections.

