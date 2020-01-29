Differences in moving, trading and apps

We have a lot of new information about Pokémon Home today! For those who don’t know, Pokémon Home is the new service set to replace the Pokémon Bank. It lets you transfer your monsters between games, including Pokémon GO. Let’s dive in!

National Dex

This is the one that is sure to upset many of you. You can complete your National Dex directly in Pokémon Home. Pokémon with different shapes, such as Mega Evolution or Gigantamax, also register these shapes. While this doesn’t rule out that Sword and Shield still lacks monsters, hopefully this is a step to make everyone happy.

Moving

To begin with, Pokémon Home will be compatible with the Pokémon Bank and Switch titles. All older generations must be brought in through Pokémon Bank. Pokémon GO connectivity will also be introduced at a later date. As a note: Pokémon from the Let’s Go games can be moved and transferred to one another in Pokémon Home as desired. However, once you transfer a monster into a sword or shield, they can no longer be moved to a Let’s Go game.

trade

You can even trade with Pokémon Home. According to an email from Nintendo, there are four ways to trade through the mobile app:

Pokémon placed in the Wunderbox can be traded with people all over the world. Pokémon placed in the Wonder Box are traded even when Pokémon HOME is not used.

can be traded with people all over the world. Pokémon placed in the Wonder Box are traded even when Pokémon HOME is not used. With the Global Trade System ( GTS) fans can specify which Pokémon to trade and which Pokémon to receive. You will be matched with a trainer if both meet the criteria of the other.

fans can specify which Pokémon to trade and which Pokémon to receive. You will be matched with a trainer if both meet the criteria of the other. space trading Allows trainers to create a room and trade Pokémon among participants. Each room can accommodate up to 20 people. Trading rooms is free, but users can only create rooms if they have signed up for a premium plan (fee-based).

Allows trainers to create a room and trade Pokémon among participants. Each room can accommodate up to 20 people. Trading rooms is free, but users can only create rooms if they have signed up for a premium plan (fee-based). Friend trade allows trainers to share their Pokémon with nearby users they have made friends with in Pokémon HOME. Trainers can add friends using the “Add Friend” feature in Pokémon HOME.

App differences

Both the mobile and the switch version have exclusive functions in Pokémon Home.

Switch exclusive features

Move Pokémon with Pokémon: Let’s go, Pikachu! and Pokémon: Let’s go, Eevee!

Move Pokémon with Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield

Exchange Pokémon HOME points for BP (Battle Points)

Mobile exclusive functions

Trade with Pokémon

Receive mysterious gifts

Check the battle data

Check the news

Common functions



Move Pokémon with the Pokémon Bank

Judge Pokémon

Pokémon Home is becoming an incredibly cool way to manage your growing collection. Will you sign up for the launch? Let us know!

