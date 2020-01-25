Diet Sabya, Diet Bunto highlight imitated designs and theft of original content

You can run, but you can’t hide from social media, especially these days. Today’s social media brings with it a plethora of content, from funny memes, to fashion and style, to tasty recipes, inspiration in interior design and maybe everything you could imagine under the sun. Social media has also given us access to a virtual reality that we can only access through the screen of our devices, from the latest trends to new designs by a designer and even to the live coverage of a storefront. fashion at Paris Fashion Week.

In turn, social media has also spawned influencers, bloggers and social media style stars, many of whom we follow to get the latest information on fashion, trends, lifestyle and pretty much everything in fashion. Social media has also spawned the art of imitation and inspiration. You can often come across articles in which a designer’s design is compared to a similar item of clothing or an article asking if a work of art is an inspiration or a replication.

However, some social media accounts specialize in highlighting these imitated designs and urge designers to forge or imitate the work of another artist. Some of these accounts have grown in popularity and become famous; become the essential pages for inspiration and the latest scoop of who copies who. Some of the names that come to mind are Diet Prada which caters to international fashion and Diet Sabya which caters mainly to India and the South Asian region.

Diet Sabya is known for attracting designers who have copied high-end brands, including Sabyasachi, Ralph & Russo and Prada. The Diet Sabya team is a professional in the recovery of replicated designs, imitations of prints and comparisons between the work of a creator who was simply taken up on Pinterest. Here are some examples:

The page is also known for creating humor from certain models and looks sported by celebrities. A dress sported by Shraddha Kapoor for example was chosen to have a resemblance to the packaging on a jar of digestive drops.

And now, you may also have heard of the Pakistani version of the same page, which is called Diet Bunto. Diet Bunto is a more spiritual page which follows the same concept but is aimed at a Pakistani public. Page administrators have spent a great deal of time and effort researching copied designs to see exactly who imitated who and where each design originated from. Many articles on the account show that local designers have copied international fashion houses and incorporated their creations and made them pass for their own.

The account puts a lot of effort, to the point that some articles even show a complete trace of the origin of a particular design. Not only did the articles focus on clothing and fashion, but they also took a leap in the search for imitation jewelry, interiors, accessories and furniture. The articles really give an overview of the different segments of fashion and lifestyle and have become a must-have page for fashionistas and big-shots of the industry to read before buying a product or going to a designer.

That being said, this leads us to conclude that accounts like the ones mentioned above provide real insight and analysis of the fashion world. With the widespread use of social media, it will be more difficult for designers and artists to imitate the work and make them work harder to find original designs and works. Reaching out to other designers and artists should only be used for inspiration, and social media is a great platform for inspiration.

