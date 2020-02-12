Diego Luna says Cassian Andor Series will be filming this year

Diego Luna teased the upcoming Cassian Andor Star Wars series and revealed that filming will begin this year.

After the success of The Mandalorian and the end of the Skywalker Saga, Star Wars makes the switch to the small screen on Disney Plus. So far we have The Mandalorian season two, an Obi-Wan Kenobi series and a Rogue One prequel around Cassian Andor by Diego Luna. Filming for The Mandalorian season two has already begun and will be released in October. In the meantime, the Obi-Wan Kenobi series has recently faced a production delay to improve the scripts and will be filming early next year.

The Cassian Andor series from Diego Luna is expected to appear on Disney Plus sometime next year with Rogue One writer Tony Gilroy directing the pilot and a few episodes. Stephen Schiff from the American shows the Cassian Andor series. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Diego Luna gave an update about the upcoming Cassian Andor series:

“Yes, we do it. We are doing it this year. It happens and I get ready. I can’t wait It’s really cool to tell a story whose end you already know. It’s a different approach because of the beauty and it’s how things happen. It is not only what happens. It is not the typical way to approach a story. It is about how things happen, which is basically the same as in Rogue One. You know the end, but you don’t know how it happened, and we have that challenge in front of us again, which is exciting. “

Here is the official synopsis for Rogue One: A Star Wars Story:

From Lucasfilm comes the first of the stand-alone films from Star Wars, “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story”, a whole new epic adventure. In a time of conflict, a group of unlikely heroes group together on a mission to steal plans to the Death Star, the empire’s ultimate weapon of destruction. This important event in the Star Wars timeline brings ordinary people together who choose to do extraordinary things, and thereby become part of something bigger than themselves.

Directed by Gareth Edwards from a script co-written by Chris Weitz and Tony Gilroy based on a story by John Knoll and Gary Whitta, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story stars Felicity Jones, Diego Luna, Ben Mendelsohn, Donnie Yen, Mads Mikkelsen, Alan Tudyk, Riz Ahmed, with Jiang Wen and Forest Whitaker.

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story is now available on Digital HD, Blu-Ray and DVD, while the Cassian Andor prequel series from Diego Luna is expected to be released on Disney Plus in 2021.

Batmobile Concept Art reveals different views about the iconic Batman vehicle

After the brief appearance in last week’s episode, concept art for Titans’ Batmobile has been released and reveals different versions of Batman’s iconic vehicle.

The latest episode of Titans revealed a brief first glance at a new version of the Batmobile while Dick Grayson is in flashback in the Batcave. The final version of the Batmobile in the Titans universe seems to be inspired by Batman 89 and The Animated Series. Concept art has been released and the first designs were apparently inspired by many earlier versions of the Batmobile on various media. You can view the concept art below:

The series continues this week with the episode entitled “Asylum” and you can read the official synopsis below!

When The Messenger (returning guest star REED BIRNEY) reveals that Rachel’s biological mother is alive and being held captive by the organization in a mysterious psychiatric institution, Rachel is determined to save her. But once inside, the Titans are confronted with their deepest vulnerabilities and fears.

Guestcast: Rachel Nichols as Angela, Reed Birney as The Messenger and Rachel Crawford as a doctor.

The series plays Brenton Thwaites as Richard “Dick” Grayson / Robin, Anna Diop as Koriand’r / Starfire, Teagan Croft as Rachel Roth / Raven and Ryan Potter as Garfield “Gar” Logan / Beast Boy.

Titans is now exclusively available at DC Universe.