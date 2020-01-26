Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs used the annual Pre-Grammys bash to inform organizers of an alleged lack of respect for black music.

The 50-year-old aimed to organize Clive Davis when he gave a 50-minute speech before receiving the Icon Award at the gala.

Diddy did not hold back on the status of the awards and nominations when he spoke.

The music mogul said, “I have to be honest. I’ve had a conflict in the past few days. I am honored by this industry that I love, this family that I love, but there’s an elephant in the room and it’s not just about the Grammys. “

Diddy aimed at Grammy’s organizers

(Image: FilmMagic)

“This is discrimination and injustice at an all time high. But I have to say something to the Grammys and I changed my middle name to love, so it’s now Sean Love Combs …

“I say this with love for the Grammys because you really need to know that. Every year you kill us, man.

“I’m talking about the pain. I speak for all the artists here, producers and executives – the time to make these notes, to infuse your heart …

“In the big words of Erykah Badu:” We are artists and we are sensitive to our S ***. We are passionate. “

Diddy then went on to claim that the Grammys avoided black artists as his shame continued.

He continued, “For most of us, this is all we have. It is our only hope. To be honest, Hip Hop was never respected by the Grammys.

“Black music has never been respected by the Grammys to the point where it should be, so in this current situation it is not a revelation.

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs spoke to other artists at the Pre-Grammys event

(Image: FilmMagic)

“This thing is going on and it’s not just about music. It’s about film. It’s about sport. It’s about the whole world.”

Diddy wasn’t there yet when he continued his success at the awards.

He added: “And for years we have been allowing institutions that have never had our best interest to judge us.

Jay-Z and Beyonce welcome Diddy’s speech

(Image: Getty Images for Shot A)

“And that stops immediately. You have 365 days to bring it all together …

“We need artists to regain control. We need transparency. We need diversity. This is the space that has the power to bring about change. It has to be done.”

Diddy received a standing ovation from the artists in the room, including Jay-Z and Beyonce.

