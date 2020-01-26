Sean ‘Diddy’ brings you not for holding back most of these days – especially music!

The producer and actress delivered a nearly hour-long speech this weekend at the annual pre-Grammy party hosted by Clive Davis on Saturday night, and didn’t hold back when it was time to call Academy recording.

Pointing out that the Grammys in charge “worked for us,” Diddy drew some applause and support throughout his 50-minute long speech, according to reports from inside the room via Deadline.

At one point, after being given an award at Davis’ party that night, Diddy played his speech about the previous treatment at the hands of the Recording Academy, telling the audience (below):

“I have to be honest. In the last days I’ve been in conflict. This industry honors me, my family, I love, but there’s an elephant in the room and it’s not just about the Grammys. It’s discrimination and injustice to everywhere all the time. But there is one thing I have to say to the Grammys and I have changed my middle name to love, so this is Sean Love’s Love … love the Grammys because you really need to know it. Every year, people kill us. I talk about the disease. I speak for all the artists here, producers and executives – the amount of time to make the records this, to pour your heart out into it … in Erykah Badu’s beautiful words, ‘We are artists and we are sensitive about our s ** t. We are enthusiastic.’

Nice, and well said!

But that’s all the rage, so to speak.

Diddy, pictured here with the late Kim Porter. / (c) WENN

Minutes later, Diddy – er, ‘Love’ – doubled down on the Academy with some specific complaints about the whole process surrounding the Grammys.

The music mogul said:

“For most of us, this is all we got. This is our only hope. Truth be told hip hop has never been respected by the Grammys. Black music has never been respected by the Grammys to the point where it should So, now, in the present situation, this is not a revelation. This thing is happening and not just happening in music. It is continuing in the film. It is continuing in the sport. It is happening all over the world. And within for many years, we have allowed institutions, we have not yet succeeded in our best interests, to condemn us. And now stop. I have 365 days to go with it … We need the control of artists. transparency. We need diversity. This is the room that has the power to make change. It has to do. They have to make the changes for us. They are a nonprofit in that should protect the well-being of the musical community. That’s what the mission statement says. That’s the truth. They work for us. “

Whoa !! Now THAT is the powerful stuff, and enough to earn the producer and actress standing across the room at Davis’ party!

What do U think, though, Perezcious readers ?! Is he right ?? Sound OFF about everything in your opinion in the comments (below) !!!

