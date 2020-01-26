Diddy calls Grammys and demands a change in the fiery language

Beverly Hills, California. – Sean “Diddy” Combs presented the Grammy Awards for the dissertation of rap and R&B stars in key categories in a glowing speech that earned him a standing ovation from Beyoncé, Jay-Z and several other players in the music industry.

At the end of his 50-minute speech on Saturday night at Clive Davis’ hot pre-Grammys gala honoring Combs, the music mogul called for a change and said he was happy to make a difference.

“So I say this with love for the Grammys because you really need to know that, every year you kill us, man. Man, I talk about the pain. I speak for all these artists, the producers and the executives here.”

Over the years, the award ceremony has been criticized when top acts like Beyoncé, Kanye West, Eminem, Mariah Carey and others lost in key categories, including the album of the year and the best new artist. The rap and R&B stars often lag behind their pop, rock and country counterparts.

“In the big words of Erykah Badu,” We are artists and we are sensitive to our (explicit) ones. “We’re passionate. For most of us, that’s all we have. This is our only hope,” continued Combs. “To be honest, hip-hop was never respected by the Grammys. The Grammys never respected black music as much as it should. “

Rap, in particular, has had a losing streak at the Grammys, which celebrate their 62nd exhibition Sunday. Only two rap-based albums – Lauryn Hill’s “The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill” and Outkast’s “Speakerboxxx / The Love Below” – won the album of the year. Last year’s Grammys was the first time that a hip hop song was named Song and Record of the Year when Childish Gambino’s “This Is America” accomplished the feat. And only four rap acts were recognized as best new artists, including Hill, Arrested Development, Chance the Rapper and Macklemore & Ryan Lewis.

Questions were at the heart of the Grammy’s voting process this week after academy CEO Deborah Dugan, just ousted, claimed prices were manipulated and filled with conflicts of interest.

“In this current situation, this is not a revelation. This thing has been going on for a long time, and it’s not just about music, it’s about film, it’s about sport, it’s about the word,” said Combs. “And allow for years we institutions that have never existed It is important to us to judge us. And that stops right now. “

The 50-year-old ended with a serious message: “I officially start with the watch – you have 365 days to bring this together (in detail).”

Combs, a triple Grammy winner, was awarded the Grammy Salute to Industry Icons Award 2020 on Saturday evening. He dedicated the award to classic albums that did not win the highest Grammy Award: Michael Jackson’s “Off the Wall”, Prince 1999, Beyoncés “Lemonade”, Missy Elliott’s “Da Real World”, Snoop Dogg’s “Doggystyle”, Kanye West’s “Graduation” and Nas “Illmatic”.

Combs, the founder of Bad Boy Records, has been recognized as an all-star tribute by artists he has worked with, such as Lil Kim, Mase, Faith Evans and Carl Thomas. The performance turned the Beverly Hilton Hotel into a hip-hop jam session, with some people even dancing on chairs, including Usher, Wiz Khalifa, and Combs.

Davis’ annual gala, which wasn’t easy to be invited to, was packed with well-known guests from various fields, including Nancy Pelosi, Michael Douglas, Naomi Campbell, Cardi B., Berry Gordy, Herbie Hancock, Quincy Jones, Joni Mitchell, DJ Khaled, Smokey Robinson, Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne, Trevor Noah, Billy Porter and Wolfgang Puck.

Beck opened the multi-hour event with an energetic performance. Others on stage were Carlos Santana, Chance the Rapper, John Legend, Khalid and Cynthia Erivo, who sang songs by Janet Jackson in honor of the interpreter.

Jackson, who received no award but was honored for her musical achievements, said that she was happy to still have a career in music.

“When I got dressed tonight, I thought about it and said to myself,” I’ve been in this industry for 47 years, “said the 53-year-old.” It’s been a long time, but I still enjoy going to work and feeling very blessed for my journey ahead of me. “

Although Cyndi Lauper was not honored on Saturday, in addition to singer-songwriter Brandi Carlile, she also owned the show with an explosive performance of her classic “Girls Just Want to Have Fun”. She took off her shoes and left the stage to sit on a table where Jamie Foxx, Usher and others were sitting.

“Wait, stop, you’re (explicitly) dead,” Lauper told the crowd in the middle of their appearance. “You’re in the music industry. Where’s your lungs?”

She won the crowd that fully participated by dancing from her seats, singing along and – yes – having fun.

