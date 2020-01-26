Diddy bangs Grammys during the Clive Davis event

On Saturday night, on the eve of the Grammys, Sean Diddy Combs received the Industry Icon Award at the Clive Davis Pre-Grammy Gala. But Combs didn’t bite his tongue during his acceptance speech and took the opportunity to speak out against the Grammys.

“I’m honored by the industry I love, the family I love, but there’s an elephant in the room and it’s not just about the Grammys,” said Combs in his 45-minute speech. “There is discrimination and injustice everywhere.”

“To be honest, hip-hop was never respected by the Grammys,” he continued. “Black music was never respected by the Grammys as it should be.”

Combs’ anger follows the overthrow of Deborah Dugan, director of the Recording Academy, and her allegations of a corrupt system that has pushed many black artists to the background in recent decades.

Combs also used his speech to highlight artists he had worked with during his illustrious career, such as Jay Z and Beyonce, and to remember the great Michael Jackson. Combs also paid tribute to his ex-girlfriend Kim Porter, who died in 2018.

“I met Kim Porter because Kim was the receptionist in Uptown, so we’re that far back,” said Combs.

Other highlights of the evening were Cyndi Lauper’s duet with Brandi Carlile on “Girls just want to have fun” and Cynthia Erivo’s tribute to Janet Jackson.

