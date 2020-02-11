Did you think you couldn’t legally tour Cuba as an American? You can and i have

In the foothills of the Sierra de los Órganos, more than two hours west of Havana, a lot of riders on horseback descend a red-brown mountain in a serpentine line. They smile as they pass a group of hikers and continue their journey.

The Viñales Valley, known as Cuba’s Garden, was declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1999 because of its natural beauty and the use of traditional agricultural methods, says Gabriel Vasquez, a regional specialist at Patrimonio Mundial who oversees the UNESCO World Heritage Sites of the Caribbean, including the nine in Cuba.

Vasquez points out mogotes (high, rounded hills that rise dramatically to almost 300 m) and various tree species, such as the Cuban mountain palm and the Roble Caimán – with its crocodile-like bark – while drying its tourist team barn where grapes hanging from tobacco leaves in rows of ceiling beams.

What is unusual about this particular group of 18 tourists, at least nowadays, is that they are American.

US trips to Cuba have dropped dramatically

Since US President Donald Trump signed the latest round of restrictions on travel to Cuba in June, which abolished educational trips for Americans and cruise ships from the U.S. to Cuba, tourist arrivals to the Caribbean island have dropped by almost 21%, show Cuban government data.

In 2019, nearly 500,000 people from the United States traveled to Cuba, compared to more than 638,000 in 2018.

Trump continued in October 2019, calling on U.S. airlines to cut commercial flights to nine destinations on the island (everywhere except Havana). On January 10, he did the same for public charter flights.

The current decline reverses a newcomer boom after the US-Cuba agreement under former US President Barack Obama.

“In June, when Trump made these changes, it became very clear that things would not go as usual,” said Peggy Goldman, president and co-owner of Friendly Planet Travel, Jenkintown, Pennsylvania. According to Goldman, Friendly Planet’s US numbers have dropped 20% against Cuba, which is in line with industry-wide trends.

“The impression people have – even travel agents who understand the industry – is that trips from the United States to Cuba are no longer legal. We had to keep educating people about trips to Cuba. “

“But it’s not all lost yet,” adds Goldman. “We still get reservations every day.”

Some US-Cuba trips are still possible

This guided morning hike takes place on the fifth day of a seven-day group tour titled Authentic Havana and the Picturesque Viñales Valley. This included exploring the Viñales Valley landscape and two days in Havana.

The itinerary compiled by Friendly Planet falls under the “Support for the Cuban People” category, one of 12 legal categories for US citizens traveling to Cuba. The other legal categories include family visits by Cuban Americans, professional research, journalism, religious activities, and sports competitions.

To qualify for this category, the tour must have a full-time schedule of activities that, according to the Department of Treasury’s OFAC (Office of Foreign Assets Control), promote Cuban people’s independence from Cuban authorities and engage in meaningful interaction with individuals Cuba (PDF). “

In addition, U.S. travelers must stay in private tourist accommodation homes and eat in paladars or restaurants run by Cubans in their homes, or ensure that they patronize hotels and restaurants that are not on the U.S. Department of State’s restricted list for Cuba. They must also record their activities and expenses on the island in writing (e.g. an itinerary and receipts) and keep these records for at least five years.

According to OFAC, the tour must also be carried out in connection with “recognized human rights organizations; independent organizations to promote a swift, peaceful transition to democracy; or individual and non-governmental organizations that promote independent activities to strengthen civil society in Cuba. “

As long as you travel with a tour operator that uses private providers – since these providers are part of “civil society” – and meet the other OFAC requirements listed here, you can legally travel to Cuba. In this way, reputable tour operators such as Friendly Planet, Insight Cuba, Intrepid Travel and a handful of other people have routinely sent (and continue to send) tourists to Cuba.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement on January 10 that the recent round of restrictions in Washington “continues to prevent the Cuban regime from giving US travelers access to hard currency.” The new restrictions, Pompeo said, are designed to prevent the charter service from expanding to fill the gaps left by the Trump administration’s October ban on commercial flights to Cuban airports outside of Havana.

A country frozen in time

A lunch after the hike consists of green lettuce, fried malanga and yucca, grilled pork, chicken, tuna, and arroz congri (Cuban rice and black beans), all of which are served in a family style on the Finca Agroecológica El Paraiso Valley, which spans over extends the lush province of Pinar del Río.

In addition to our table with 18 Americans, the farmhouse hosts Dutch and British guests who travel independently, and another small table with Americans who enjoy the Café con leche with Flan. According to the new regulations, a legal tour can be carried out with only one participant.

Claudia Miranda, a 39-year-old graphic designer from Washington DC and one of the participants in the tour, was wrongly told by friends last summer that she wasn’t legally allowed to travel to Cuba. Miranda is happy that she researched and booked the tour.

“It is a beautiful country,” says Miranda. “I guess it stayed the way it is … without being influenced by other countries. People have to see it. “

After lunch, a boat ride in the Indian cave feels like a scene from the movie “Raiders of the Lost Ark”, minus the squeak of the students. This gigantic cave on the road to San Vicente is named after the native Guanahatabey, who lived in western Cuba until the 16th century.

It is part of the same cave system as Cueva de los Portales, only 40 km east, where the revolutionary Che Guevara hid during the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis. A Cuban “gondolier” steers the passengers through a dimly lit underground river, over which limestone stalactites drip from the grotto.

The next morning, stray dogs scurry through the tour group at the Hector Luis Prieto tobacco farm, about an hour north of San Juan y Martínez, while tour guide Osvaldo Diaz blows rings with his cigar smoke.

This 15-hectare tobacco plantation offers visitors multilingual tours and can accommodate up to four guests in an Airbnb cabin on the property. (Yes, it’s a real Airbnb.)

Tobacco growing is one of the few industries in Cuba that are considered private. Farmers own the land, but they have to sell 90% of the leaf they grow to the government – at a price set by the government – for the Cuban cigar industry. You can sell or use the rest at will.

Trump sanctions hit Cuban companies hard

According to Diaz, Trump’s regulations have affected business, which is popular with travel guides across the country.

“We had a partnership with a local dive operator who brought cruise passengers here,” he says. “In the past, at least 100 visitors came from the United States every week. Now we could have two small groups in a month. “

The owner of the farm, Prieto himself, comes and takes part in the entertainment. According to Prieto, the farm originally belonged to his grandfather, who immigrated to Cuba from the Canary Islands over 100 years ago.

“It’s a shame that getting to Cuba is so much more difficult now,” says Prieto. On Trump’s sanctions, he says: “It hurts on the production side. A lot of.”

In addition to the travel regulations imposed in June 2019, the Trump administration approved ships that bring oil from Venezuela’s socialist ally to Cuba to pressure Cuba and force Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

This move has prompted farms like Hector Luis Prieto, which used to run on diesel to cultivate their crops, use oxen and plows, and use other methods.

The pace is fast

The pace of life accelerates considerably during the few days of the tour in Havana – and the tour group can only try to keep up.

In the dance studio La Casa Del Son, dance teachers in colorful skirts make their salsa, cha-cha and mambo movements look simple in front of an enthusiastic audience.

After their performance, they offer their hands to this mostly high-ranking group of Americans who laugh on their way. A woman continues to dance with the handsome male teacher long after everyone is tired. The teacher counts out loud so that his student can follow.

After the end of the dance class, the group winds its way through the city, past cafes and private houses, to Clandestina in the old town of Havana, an independent Cuban fashion brand founded by two women in 2015 after the then Cuban President Raul Castro set the rules for relaxed the private sector.

T-shirts, bags, and hats line the shelves, while posters cover the white walls of her trendy studio, where they make clothing from recycled materials.

Clandestina has become synonymous with “cool” both in Cuba and – now with its online shop and pop-up stores in the USA – abroad.

“The (foot) traffic from the USA was lower compared to Obama as president,” says branch manager Johnny Rivera. “But our local customer base has grown.”

According to Rivera, young Cubans and foreigners see Clandestina clothing as a collector’s item due to the international growth of the brand and ensure stable business, especially in summer.

A hipster with a fedora enters the shop and buys a few shirts with an entourage that follows him. His classic car is in front of the store and is still running while the Friendly Planet tourists look through the shelves. A handful of Americans buy gifts for their children at home before the tour group moves on.

Returning is part of the tour

On the third day of the tour, the Friendly Planet bus goes to Lawton, one of the poorest neighborhoods in Havana on the outskirts. It stands out next to Muraleando, an art program for children after school, which was created in an old water tank.

The room was built in 2010 and is covered with lively murals and tiles. Today it houses an art gallery, workshops and a stage space, which is financed exclusively by community members and in which volunteer artists both teach and perform children from the region.

“Our roof is made up of parts of an old ’53 Buick and ’49 Ford,” says Muraleando leader Victor Rodriguez Sanchez, pointing overhead to metal scrap that was welded together on the ceiling and resembles a sculpture that could be seen at MoMA Manhattan.

Sanchez leads the group to an open-air theater in which five musicians perform a series of rumba songs in succession. A 20-finger crooner weighs a microphone and moves in rhythm with the rousing percussion, while American viewers utter a standing ovation.

When the group leaves, Marilyn Draxl and Hugo Keesing from Columbia, Maryland leave a large bag of art objects that they carry to Cuba in their luggage for the children in Muraleando.

“Our friends believe that nobody can come to Cuba,” says Draxl, who has traveled the world with her husband.

Draxl says that most of her friends in the US find the Trump Administration’s new travel regulations for Cuba so confusing that they simply choose not to leave.

Legal tours have packed itineraries

The US regulations for travel to Cuba require a “full-time schedule”, which is somewhat vague that such a plan “should not include leisure or recreation that goes beyond the schedule of a full-time schedule”. That makes the Friendly Planet out of tour, necessarily a busy one.

In addition to a range of cultural experiences from person to person, the tour offers some literary highlights, such as a stopover in Cojimar, the fishing village that inspired Ernest Hemingway’s novel “The Old Man and the Sea”, and a visit to the Hotel Ambos Mundos, where “Papa” Hemingway has settled in room 511 to write.

The tour also leads to the Spanish Hotel Nacional de Cuba, which was once financed by the American gangster Meyer Lansky and in which the Americans enjoy mojitos from huge wicker chairs on the veranda with a view of the sea.

On the last night of the tour, there is a collection of perfectly polished vintage cars in the narrow street in front of Hostal El Encanto de Perseverancia, the recognized planet of choice from Friendly Planet in central Havana.

Men in khaki pants and pressed white shirts keep the car doors open and help the women in the house so that the men can take care of themselves.

Claudia Miranda asks her driver to turn up the music, and Tony Bennett’s “The best is yet to come” booms out of the speakers. From top to bottom, the cars drive west on the Malecón as the sun sets over Havana Harbor.

A farewell dinner with garlic prawns, mandarin chicken and cheesecake, accompanied by artisanal cocktails in Habanera, an Art Deco Paladar built in 1930 in Havana’s posh Miramar district, feels like an intimate dinner party for 18 people.

“I wanted to come to Cuba because of the travel restrictions,” says Sara Contreras, a 40-year-old real estate agent from Washington, DC who speaks fluent Spanish and immigrated to the United States from El Salvador with her parents. “The fact that it’s forbidden has made me learn more about how Cubans live … and now I’m doing it!”

“We are very excited about the American visit,” added Monica Munoz, tour guide at Friendly Planet in Havana. “It’s a nice thing to connect with people and leave politics aside.”