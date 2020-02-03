The highly anticipated preview of Dharma Productions’ first horror movie, Bhoot: The Haunted Ship, is finally available today. The movie starring Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar has been in the news for a long time and is now finally preparing for release.

While the Bhoot trailer is receiving a lot of reactions on social media for Vicky Kaushal and all the elements of fear, there are many of you who have missed the blink and apparitions of Bhumi Pednekar. Well, it’s easy to miss the actress in the trailer, but we managed to notice her in a couple of scenes. Have a look-

1] Ok, this was not so difficult. Despite a flickering scene and miss, Vicky Kaushal is seen enjoying with his family and it is clear that Bhumi Pednekar is the one who plays his wife.

Bhoot: The Haunted Ship Trailer: Did you notice Bhumi Pednekar in the promotion? Let us help you

2] And then, in the next scene, when he remembers something, he sees his daughter and a seriously injured and untidy Bhumi. It is not easy to recognize the girl behind all the makeup, but if ‘Pause’ and ‘Look’, it won’t take long to see that, it’s Bhumi.

Meanwhile, Bhumi said recently that she is fortunate to have films that celebrate her as an actress. “I don’t think he can call me a star because I’m too shy to do it. But I can definitely say that I’m lucky to get movies celebrating the actor I am. I’m lucky to be able to choose which movie I want to make and I’m getting a lot of love. So, I think I succeed to some extent, “he said. Well, it’s easy to miss the actress in the trailer, but we managed to notice her in a couple of scenes.

Directed by Bhanu Pratap Singh, Bhoot: The Haunted Ship is scheduled to launch on February 21, 2020.

