Did you not receive the latest Android OTA update for your pixel? Here’s how to get it manually

The Pixel range of smartphones from Google is the first to receive new Android updates. However, there are times when new OTA updates (over the air) do not reach specific regions on time. Google seems to have offered a solution that allows users to manually install an update via the Pixel Repair Tool.

According to a report, the Pixel Repair Tool uses “WebUSB” technology. This allows the user to connect his Pixel phones directly to the web app.

To use this update method, you need the following:

· Your pixel telephone

· A laptop or a computer

· Internet connection

Follow these steps to manually update your phone with the latest OTA updates:

1. Open the browser on your computer and go to the Pixel Update and Software Recovery page (https://pixelrepair.withgoogle.com)

2. Select Carrier from which the Pixel telephone was purchased.

3. Activate the rescue mode on the phone. You can access this mode by turning off your phone and then restarting by holding down the volume and the power buttons simultaneously. After a few seconds, a Bootloader screen will appear in which you must use the volume keys to scroll to reach the ‘Rescue mode’ option. Once you reach the option, press the on / off button to turn it on.

4. Connect the Pixel telephone to the system using a USB cable.

5. A pop-up appears on the screen as soon as the phone is connected. Grant access to the telephone.

6. Once access is granted, the tool shows you whether a new update is available or not. If there is an update that is compatible with your device, an option named “Update Recommended” appears on the screen.

7. If you click on the option, a pop will appear asking the user to confirm the action. After the user has confirmed this, the update is automatically installed on the phone.

What should be noted here is that while the update is being downloaded, the phone cannot be disconnected from the PC. Also, the tool is currently not available to users in India, but should be available soon.

