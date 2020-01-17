Did you know that men are more emotional at work than women? here's why

Since women have been in the workplace, they have also been victims of sexism. It is not really a surprise. They also rejected sexist comments that they are more “emotional” than their male counterparts. But it seems that the tables have finally turned, because a new study has definitively dismantled this toxic stereotype. A survey of 2,250 workers found that men are more emotional than women at work, Stylist reported. And according to the conclusion, men are twice as likely to become emotional if they are not heard or because they have been criticized. Who is a crying baby now?

But that was not all. Men were three times more likely to feel emotional if a project went over budget, missed a deadline, or was canceled. Terri Simpkin, senior lecturer in leadership and business education at Anglia Ruskin University, said that men and women have been “socialized to display their emotions differently, especially at work”. She explained, “Men are more likely to report experiencing emotions associated with power, such as anger or pride. In fact, emotions and power are inextricably linked. Not being heard corresponds to a lack of status. Likewise, sadness is associated with a lack of power in social contexts such as the workplace. “

Nell Scovell experienced this firsthand when she worked on TV shows where she was generally the only female writer in the room. She said, “Like many women in the workplace, I was aware of this bias, so I made a conscious effort not to give anyone the chance to call me” crazy “or” difficult. ” . Being tough and emotionless, I did not act “like a man”. My male colleagues moved like crazy. After a difficult note session with the network, a writer entered the room, shouted an obscenity and threw his script on the table. But no one thought he was “hysterical”. When a man leaves the room, he is passionate. When a woman storms out, she is unstable and unprofessional. “

