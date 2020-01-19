Did you know? Being rich adds nearly a decade to a person's lifespan, new study finds

“Money cannot buy happiness” is a commonly used proverb. But according to a recent study, there is one thing money can buy: a long life. Being rich adds nearly a decade to a person’s lifespan, new research by professors at University College London (UCL) reveals. They found that those who are wealthy tend to live much longer and free from disease and disability as opposed to those who are poor. The data were analyzed with more than 25,000 people aged 50 and over from the English Longitudinal Study of Aging and the US Health and Retirement Study. It was published in the Journal of Gerontology.

Researchers found that while there were no major differences between the UK and the US in life expectancy, wealth had a substantial impact on the number of years of life of participants . The data showed that at 50, the wealthiest men in England and the United States were still living 31 years in good health, compared with 22 to 23 for those in the poorest group.

Meanwhile, women in the wealthiest groups in the United States and England lived 33 years healthier, compared to 24 to 25 years for the poorest. “The inequalities in life expectancy in good health exist in both countries and are of a similar magnitude. In both countries, efforts to reduce health inequalities should target people from disadvantaged socioeconomic groups, “said the researchers. For the study, data was collected in 2002 and participants were followed for a decade to see how their health was doing. Dr. Paola Zaninotto, lead author of the UCL report, said: “While life expectancy is a useful indicator of health, the quality of life as we age is also crucial. By measuring life expectancy in good health, we can obtain an estimate of the number of years of life spent in favorable or disabled health states. “

Zaninotto added: “Our study makes a unique contribution to understanding the levels of inequality in health expectations between England and the United States, where health systems are very different.” The results follow recent statistics from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) which show that the wealthiest people in Britain see their wealth grow almost four times faster than the poorest. Between 2016 and 2018, data showed that the UK’s total wealth jumped 13% to £ 14.6 trillion, with the rise in property values ​​and pension funds accounting for most of the gains. Meanwhile, the wealthiest tenth of the population saw their wealth increase by 11% while the poorest gained 3%.

“We found that socio-economic inequalities in disability-free life expectancy were similar at all ages in England and the United States, but the greatest socio-economic benefit in both countries and in all groups of ‘Age was wealth,’ said Zaninotto. “We know that improving the quality and quantity of years that individuals should live has implications for public spending on health, income, long-term care for the elderly and participation in work and our results suggest that policy makers in England and the United States must redouble their efforts to reduce health inequalities, “she concluded.

The data also revealed that children born today are likely to spend more of their lives in poor health than their grandparents. They will also benefit from a significantly smaller increase in life expectancy than those born a few years earlier, during the first decade of the 21st century. In contrast, the proportion of life that should be spent in good health in the UK decreased between 2009 and 2011 and 2016 and 2018, from 79.9% to 79.5% for men and from 77.4% 76.7% for women.

.