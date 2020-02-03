Did Varun Dhawan choose not to participate in the father dancer of Remo D’Souza due to Street Dancer 3D?

Success and failure are part of the life of all actors. While some take it with a pinch of salt, others go deeper into what went wrong and Varun Dhawan is undoubtedly one of the last. After the average performance of his latest outings, Kalank and Street Dancer 3D, Varun Dhawan has decided to take some time and introspect what is happening. And because of this, the Student of the Year actor apparently decided to leave the next dance of Remo D’souza, Dancing Dad.

While Varun and Remo’s last collaboration did not work as expected, Varun had already given his approval to Dancing Dad. The film was first offered to Salman Khan, who finally recommended Varun’s name. But now, a certain report by Mumbai Mirror states that the actor is not sure about making another dance movie with Remo after the BO Street 3D Dancer presentation.

Did Varun Dhawan choose not to participate in the dancing daddy of Remo D’Souza because of Street Dancer 3D?

The report also states that Varun also decided to keep his impending wedding with childhood girlfriend Natasha Dalal in the background and focus on his film career. Well, that certainly says a lot about the impact that the collections of his films have on Varun.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Varun has an interesting line of films such as Dad David Dhawan’s Coolie No.1 remake alongside Sara Ali Khan and Mr. Lele de Karan Johar in preparation.

Directed by Remo D’souza, Street Dancer 3D presented Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Prabhudheva and Nora Fatehi, among others, in key roles.

