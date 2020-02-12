Did the residents of a high-rise building in Hong Kong catch corona viruses through the pipes of the tower? Examine experts

In early Tuesday morning, health officials in Hong Kong evacuated residents of an apartment block, partly because they feared that the coronavirus might have been transmitted through the building’s lines.

Health officials said two residents who lived on different floors of a high-rise building called Hong Mei House in northwestern Hong Kong’s Tsing Yi district had been infected with coronaviruses.

A 62-year-old woman was diagnosed with the virus about one and a half weeks after infection in a 75-year-old man in the same building.

Three other cases have been linked to Hong Mei House since then. The woman’s son, wife and father were diagnosed with the virus. Mother, son and wife share an apartment.

The first two cases raised alarm bells among health authorities saying that the virus could be transmitted through wires in the building. In densely populated Hong Kong, this could lead to hundreds of people becoming infected with the supposed security of their home.

In Hong Mei House, the first two coronavirus patients lived 10 floors apart, but were in the same vertical block of flats – number seven. Health authorities evacuated residents of seven apartments on all 30 floors of the building because their toilet drain pipes were connected.

The possibility of the virus being piped immediately compared to the 2003 SARS outbreak when this method became a major source of transmission. There were more than 300 infections and 42 deaths in the Amoy Gardens housing estate after the virus spread through the building’s faulty plumbing system.

An investigation was launched on Tuesday, but officials were quick to defend the building’s sewage system as safe. Instead, Hong Kong’s housing minister, Frank Chan, said at a press conference that an initial investigation may indicate a second patient’s bathroom line that could be changed.

“A preliminary investigation found that the 307-room unit in which the second patient lived may have retooled exhaust pipes themselves,” he said.

The Hong Kong government also posted a photo on social media that shows that a pipe in the bathroom of the home has been modified.

But could this have led to a possible spread of the virus?

feces

The evacuation at Hong Mei House was a precaution.

While scientists are still studying how the virus spreads, they believe that it is mainly through direct contact, e.g. B. by touching a person’s hand, and by droplets, e.g. B. by sneezing or coughing an infected person.

As a result, the virus may have spread across the block of flats close human contact or the sharing of elevator buttons.

However, since the two patients lived directly one above the other and the initial inspection revealed that a pipe had been disconnected from the bathroom sewer, the authorities decided to investigate whether the virus could have spread through the building’s sewage system.

Ivan Hung, head of the Department of Infectious Diseases at the University of Hong Kong, told CNN that early studies of the novel coronavirus suggest that it is present in feces, although it is still being investigated to what extent the virus could be transmitted in this way.

Microbiologist Yuen Kwok-yung said at a press conference on Tuesday that an improperly sealed tube could have led to virus transmission by directing infected manure into the building’s ventilation system and blowing it into people’s bathrooms.

“Because the pipeline that carries the feces is connected to the air line, the virus in the feces is very likely to be transmitted to the toilet by the air fan,” said Yuen.

The pipes

How does this work?

Every toilet, wash basin and floor drain has a U-shaped pipe that prevents the ingress of sewage gases into the house and enables the escape of waste water and odors. In order to function properly, the U-shaped tube, also known as the U-trap, must hold water in its bend.

These pipes connect to a so-called floor pipe, which is also referred to as a drain pipe washes away the garbage from the toilet, sink or drain.

The bottom pipe must be connected to a ventilation pipe that ensures that the gases and odors from the sewer are discharged – usually through a vent in the roof. The vent pipe also ensures that the pressure in the drain is equalized so that the waste water continues to flow.

“If you imagine the pipe that connects all the toilets in the same unit on different floors – it’s like a Christmas tree,” said Hung.

During the SARS crisis, the underground pipes connected to the floor drains in Amoy Gardens were anhydrous, according to a local investigation. This allowed virus-laden droplets to collect in the U-curve, which came from other apartments via the pipes. Without the water, which forms a liquid stopper, it could no longer get into the bathroom.

“If the U-shaped pipe was not filled with water, the air in the bathroom drain pipe can get into the interior. Especially when the extractor fan in the bathroom is switched on, ”said Yuen.

Hong Kong officials said Hong Mei House is different from the SARS scenario because the design of the pipes ensures that the water is always in the U-bend.

Hong Kong Environment Bureau Under Secretary of State Tse Chin-Wan said Tuesday that the pipes at Hong Mei House are not broken.

Unlike Amoy Gardens, their floor drains were connected to the sink in a kitchen or sink, which meant that the U-arches were always full of water.

Ivan Hung, head of the Infectious Diseases Department at Hong Kong University, told CNN that the SARS case was “very different and much more serious” because of a highly infectious patient and the virus in the air.

Up to two-thirds of the patients in the Amoy Gardens outbreak had diarrhea, which meant that a large viral load – the amount of the virus – would have been discharged into the faulty sewage system.

But how can others be infected?

In Hong Mei House, the authorities are still examining a modified vent pipe through which the virus could have spread.

“There are reasons to believe that confirmed low-level equipment cases are caused by improper modification of the toilet exhaust pipes,” Leung Kar-ming, Hong Mei House City Councilor, told CNN in an email.

“It can be assumed that this is due to an improper change in the individual unit (307), in which parts of the tube were cut off and permanently removed.”

One possibility is that infected material from the first patient’s home has entered the room via the lines and has entered the second patient’s bathroom via the broken vent.

“When the patient is on the toilet reading a newspaper or doing whatever he is doing, he is exposed to this infected air,” said Hung.

While the investigation of the building continues, the Hong Kong Center for Health Protection has advised the public to service the drain pipes by regularly pouring water into the drain holes – the U-pipes – and removing the toilet lid before flushing to prevent the spread of To avoid germination. “

If it turns out that the virus can travel through pipes, residents who stay at home to avoid the virus may be at risk in the place where they felt safest.