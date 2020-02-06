Did Patrick Mahomes really break the Madden curse?

TFT patch 10.3: Removing the spatula from the carousel is a great decision by Matthew Liebl

After leading the Kansas City Chiefs to a victory in Super Bowl LIV and earning MVP awards, EA was quick to say that the Madden curse broke, but is it real?

Earlier this season, when Patrick Mahomes went down with a serious knee injury, many – including myself – were quick to blame EA Sports ’Madden. After all, Mahomes was just the cover star for this year’s Madden NFL 20 and anyone familiar with the franchise knows what that means: the dreaded Madden curse would strike.

Well, it turned out the injury wasn’t as bad as many had feared, and after missing a few games, Mahomes returned and helped the Kansas City Chiefs to a final Super Bowl win. Among those who celebrated the victory, of course, was Electronic Arts who quickly claimed that the curse was effectively broken.

Here’s the thing, I’m not sure if that’s true. Of course Mahomes has won the Super Bowl and with that he is the first Madden cover star to play the big game (and his MVP).

But we are talking about a curse that has spanned decades. It is not so easily broken with one version. It works in mysterious ways and it has not always affected players with injuries. Some players just played mediocre seasons because their team did not meet expectations.

We must also remember that the curse is not limited to football alone. If you remember back in 2015, Ronda Rousey was announced as the cover athlete for EA Sports UFC 2, just a week before her big title fight against underdog Holly Holm. As you know for sure, Rousey was eliminated in a devastating way by a brutal kick in the house and everyone immediately pointed to the EA curse.

Let’s face it, the EA or Madden curse is probably not real – especially if we only judge it based on a player’s ability to win the biggest game in their respective sport (of course, most will not succeed) ). Yet it is nice to keep up with year after year. The question now is who will be the cover star for Madden 21?