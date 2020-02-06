Did Matthew Perry, also known as Chandler Bing, just suggest a meeting with his latest tweet?

Last year, FRIENDS, starring Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow and Matt LeBlanc completed 25 years. The program gave us 6 amazing friends: Rachel, Monica, Chandler, Ross, Phoebe and Joey.

The program used to be broadcast on television from 1994 to 2004 and had 10 seasons. Even after so many years, fans can’t get enough of comedy. In fact, the number of people who love and enjoy FRIENDS is only increasing. Many fans want a meeting of their 6 favorite characters and the same thing has been talked about for a long time.

FRIENDS: Matthew Perry, also known as Chandler Bing, has just hinted at the meeting with his latest tweet?

A few months ago, Jennifer Aniston, also known as Rachel, said they could have a meeting. There were even reports that manufacturers were interested in reaching something interesting. Well, if that wasn’t enough to increase the excitement of all FRIENDS fans, Matthew Perry’s last tweet, aka Chandler Bing, has made them happy and curious.

Yesterday, Matthew Perry went to his Twitter page and tweeted: “Great news is coming …”. As soon as he tweeted this, his followers responded by asking him if it was the FRIENDS meeting.

However, a few days ago, David Schwimmer, aka Ross, said that although he is willing to meet, he does not want to repeat his role as Ross Geller. He also said why one should mess with a show that ended the right way.

Well, so far nobody knows what will happen. But we can expect to see the AMIGOS meeting in 2020!

