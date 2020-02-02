“Did I ask for moon or stars?” Uddhav Thackeray says that CM Chair was never his ambition

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said Monday that he assumed that the top position was never his dream or ambition, but when he realized that the promise to his father could not be kept by staying with the BJP, he decided to assume greater responsibility accept.

In an interview with Sanjay Raut, executive editor of Shiv Sena mouthpiece “Saamana,” Thackeray said that “Hindutva” means to him that he respects the word he gives.

Asked if he was a “chance chief minister,” the Shiv Sena president said, “May be.” Thackeray said that when connecting to ideologically different parties such as the NCP and Congress, such links were also made earlier and claimed that the interest of the state and the country was no greater than any ideology.

“I was not new to political power because I have seen my father (the late Sena supremo Bal Thackeray) use it since my youth. What came unexpectedly was the chairman of power (CM’s function),” he said.

Thackeray said he had decided that to some extent he would keep the promise he had made to his father about making a state-owned Shiv Sainik prime minister.

“Becoming my prime minister is the first step on the road to delivering on my father’s promise,” said 59-year-old Shiv Sena president.

The Shiv Sena broke ties last year with his pre-poll ally BJP on the issue of sharing the ministerial post in the state.

Thackeray previously claimed that a 50:50 formula was “agreed” between himself, then BJP President Amit Shah, and then Prime Minister Devendra Fadnavis prior to last year’s Lok Sabha polls.

In the interview with Raut on Monday, Thackeray said that the Shiv Sena chief has never accepted the position of power and he has never wished.

“When I realized that I could not keep the promise to my father by staying with the BJP, I had no choice but to accept the greater responsibility,” he said.

Asked if he had shocked people by accepting the position of prime minister of an unlikely coalition, Thackeray said, “There are many political shocks.”

“The promises made are supposed to be fulfilled. There is sadness and anger about breaking a promise and then I had no option. I don’t know if the BJP has recovered from the shock. What did I ask … moon or stars “I just reminded them of what was agreed before the Lok Sabha elections,” he said.

Regarding what changed his earlier position to go alone in the elections, Thackeray said: “When (the then BJP president) Amit Shah came to visit me, I felt the harm of starting all over again.”

Thackeray said he went to Gandhinagar and Varanasi when Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi submitted their respective nominations for the Lok Sabha polls last year.

“I was wedged between the older (Modi) and younger brother (referring to BJP leader and former prime minister Devendra Fadnavis). Making a promise and keeping the given word is Hindutva for me,” he said.

Asked about joining parties of different ideologies, Thackeray said it had happened earlier and he cited the example of the previous BJP-led governments in the Center.

“Are the ideologies of BJP and (Lok Janshakti party leader) Ram Vilas Paswan, (JD (U) president) Nitish Kumar, (Trinamool congress chief) MamataBanerjee and (TDP head) Chandrababu Naidu?” he asked.

“In Kashmir there was an alliance with the PDP and talks were held with separatists. The importance of the state and the country is no greater than ideology,” he said.

On criticism from the BJP that he compromised on the ideology of the Shiv Sena, Thackeray said: “You want to break other parties and introduce their prominent leaders. Is the wax alone with you? What is wrong if we align ourselves with parties ? ”

Asked what his mother Meena Thackeray’s reaction to becoming prime minister would have been if she were alive, he said, she would have felt “Oh God, will he be able to save it.” “But whatever I do, I really do it,” he added.

When Thackeray was compared to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, he said, “I speak more.”

To a question about him contesting the election, Thackeray, who is not a member of the state or council legislative assembly, said, “In the next two to three months I will make a decision about contesting polls. I will never run away from my responsibilities. ”

Wishing that he could follow the route of the Legislative Council, the Prime Minister said: “For (elected to) Assembly, someone will have to resign. I will make the decision without hurting anyone.”

When asked about his experience after becoming the prime minister, Thackeray said he took little time to understand the “official Marathi language”.

The prime minister also said his government would work on resolving the “Karnataka Occupied Maharashtra” dispute.

“Maharashtra wants the Marathi-speaking areas on the border that border on Karnataka to be merged with it (Maharashtra). The case is in court. But instead of being neutral, the Center supports the Karnataka government,” he claimed.

Get the best of News18 in your inbox – subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube and stay up to date with what’s happening in the world around you – in real time.

.