Did Eminem win an Oscar while rapper appears at the Academy Awards?

Eminem treated the audience to a surprise performance by Lose Yourself at Oscars 2020 tonight that triggered a frenzy on the internet.

The rapper, 47, came on stage to entertain the public during the 92nd Academy Awards and caused a number of interesting reactions – including Martin Scorsese who seemed to be taking a nap.

But has Eminem won an Oscar before? We have all the details.

Has Eminem won an Oscar?

Eminem picked up an Oscar in 2002 for the best original song for Lose Yourself, which was shown in the film 8 Mile.

The artist beat U2 and Paul Simon to the gong during the 75th Academy Awards ceremony.

The Academy Award for Best Original Song is one of the prizes awarded annually to people working in the film industry through the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

It is presented to songwriters who have written the best original song written specifically for a movie.

Who performed during the Oscars 2020?

The Oscars 2020 consisted of a number of performances during the evening.

Janelle Monae opened the star-studded ceremony alongside Pose actor Billy Porter, and secretly threw an “Oscars is so white” lyrics during her set.

Meanwhile, Chrissy Metz, Idina Menzel, Cynthia Erivo and Randy Newman also came on stage.





