The reunification of Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston at the SAG Awards has made all their fans very happy. When the pictures were shared on the internet, fans of Brad and Jennifer couldn’t calm down. Many people hope to come back together, while the other half is glad to see them again.

The Internet contained beautiful comments and memories with photos of Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston. Some people even made jokes with the message FRIENDS that “I hate Rachel Club” is now officially over, because the duo are friends. These are very positive reactions from fans.

Did Angelina Jolie Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston harass SAG Awards? Try her reaction

But what is the reaction of Brunt Pitt’s other ex-wife, Angelina Jolie, to her meeting and greeting her ex-husband and ex-wife? Well, he doesn’t bother at all. Yes, that’s right! According to Hollywood Life, a source close to Angeline Jolie mentioned: “Angeline does not care for the reunification of Jen and Brad in SAG. She already knew they were friends and didn’t want to eat it. “

The source added: “He is not looking for drama and focuses on his children and work. The rest is just noise. “

Well, it’s good to know there’s no bitterness on her side.

Meanwhile, Brad Pitt won the SAG Award for Best Male Actor in Supporting Role for his appearance in Quentin Tarantino in Hollywood. Jennifer Aniston, on the other hand, won the Best Actress Actor Award for The Morning Show.

What do you have to say about Brad and Jen? Let us know your thoughts in the section below.

Android and iOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!