Did Andy Reid just guarantee a repeat of Chiefs?

Head coach Andy Reid and his Kansas City Chiefs were about six minutes away from losing Super Bowl LIV in an ugly manner. Then Patrick Mahomes filled Patrick Mahomes and the San Francisco 49ers devoured themselves in an epic way.

Kansas City turned a 20-10 deficit into a 31-20 win and the team’s first Super Bowl title in more than half a century. With Reid and his Chiefs celebrating the title during a parade on Wednesday, the old head coach predicted that his team will repeat as the champion next season.

We are really surprised that Reid did not say this with a cheeseburger in his hand. That would have been the case with the brand. All kidding aside, the Chiefs are set up for long-term success with a young Super Bowl MVP on quarterback and a head coach who has finally overcome that final hurdle to make him a likely Hall of Famer.

Even then, other contenders want to save this video and post it on the proverbial bulletin board. That includes the same 49ers squad Kansas City defeated in Super Bowl LIV.