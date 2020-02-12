Diamond Princess employees say the crew is at higher risk of coronavirus

A crew member aboard the virus-infected Diamond Princess cruise ship, which is docked in Japan, fears that the crew is at higher risk as they are not quarantined in the same way that passengers are required to continue working and take care of them Guests.

More than 3,700 passengers and crew are stuck on the Yokohama cruise ship, which has become a floating quarantine zone after dozens of people were tested for the novel corona virus earlier this month.

The cruise ship has the largest outbreak of the virus outside of mainland China, and the number of infections is increasing day by day. Japanese health minister Katsunobu Kato announced 40 new cases on Wednesday.

To date, a total of 175 people on board the Diamond Princess have been infected. But while those who have been confirmed to have the virus have been sent to local hospitals, the remaining passengers and crew have been in quarantine on the ship since February 4.

Media attention has so far focused on the ship’s international passengers, who have paid thousands of dollars for the cruise and are now confined to their rooms. The quarantine, which ends on February 19, has led to cabin fever among many – passengers are only allowed on deck for a limited time.

But as the quarantine continues, more than 1,000 crew members stay at work and take care of and interacting with potentially infected passengers and taking care of the ship. They work in uniforms, masks and gloves.

Japan’s Deputy Health Minister Gaku Hashimoto told CNN: “We try to treat everyone equally.”

“We also know that crew members do not have private rooms like the passengers and they still have to work and help on the ship, so not everything is the same. However, we give everyone on the ship prevention guidelines,” said Hashimoto.

In a statement posted on its website, Princess Cruises said that all crew members who were released after an initial health examination by the Japanese Ministry of Health “performed their duties as needed” and that further crew tests were carried out by health officials. “If the crew is not working, they are asked to be in their cabin.”

Crew “just want to be safe”

Sonali Thakkar, 24, from Mumbai, has been working for Princess Cruises for two years. She is part of the security team on board the ship and works on the gangway while passengers board and alight.

Thakkar said that she and her colleague – with whom she shares a cabin – had headaches, coughs, and fever two days ago. Her manager told her to stop working and she was currently isolated in her cabin.

“I don’t eat very well and I have a fever,” she told CNN in a Skype call on Wednesday. “We are all very scared and tense.”

Thakkar fears that the virus will spread among the crew. At least five have already tested positive for the virus.

Thakkar’s colleagues continue to live and work in close proximity, share cabins and eat together.

She said there were some crew members whose job it was to bring food to the isolated passengers and the security team, who worked with infected people, for example.

“And then we all eat together. There are many places where we are all together and not separated, ”said Thakkar. “Especially when we sit in the same fair and eat together, the place where it can spread very quickly.”

She fears that they do not know who might be infected with the virus, especially since they continue to keep each other and the passengers busy.

“There are many more crew members who have been isolated from their cabins and are not even being tested,” she said.

Thakkar told CNN that their main concern is that the crew will not be separated. She said “there is no quarantine” for the crew, “only the passengers.”

“We just want every crew member to be tested and separated from the rest of the infected people. Because we don’t know who carries the virus or how quickly it spreads, ”she said.

Thakker expressly criticizes neither the company nor the authorities. The crew, she said, have no objection to working, but they just want to be sure that they can work in a “safe environment” in which they know that “they are not the next person to get infected”.

“We just want to feel safe. We don’t feel safe with so many people here, ”she said.

Japan’s health minister Kato said Wednesday that a “quarantine officer” who came on board the ship to help isolate it had proven positive for the virus.

Questions about the quarantine method

Infectious disease experts expressed skepticism that the current quarantine system is the best way to contain the virus.

Peter Hotez, dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine, told CNN that there are concerns that Japan and the cruise line are not handling the situation properly.

“We know we get infected patients off the ship and they are contagious, so if you have the safeguards to safely remove them from the ship, I don’t understand why you wouldn’t remove the others.”

Keeping everyone on board may endanger the crew, said Eric Rubin, professor of immunology at Harvard University. “I think there has been a lot of thought about what to do with the passengers, but the risk to the crew is increasing. It is a closed environment, a ship. It’s the perfect place for an infectious disease to spread, ”said Rubin.

In a video statement on Wednesday, Princess Cruises Executive Vice President Rai Caluori said that “the quarantine protocols on board the Diamond Princess are fully under the control of the Japanese Ministry of Health.”

CNN has asked the Japanese Ministry of Health, Labor and Social Affairs and Princess Cruises for further comments.

According to Caluori, the more than 1,000 crew currently on board the ship will receive “normal salary and tips, as well as paid free time” after the quarantine.

Caluori reassured the guests and quoted a letter Amy Schuchat of the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention sent to passengers and crew: “The CDC has no evidence that airborne airborne treatment spreads the virus between rooms on a ship can system. “

He added that the ship “carefully maximizes the fresh air in crew and guest cabins as well as in public spaces”.

On Tuesday, ship captain Stefano Ravera tried to calm the people on board using the ship’s air conditioning.

In a public address to the ship, Ravera said, “I want to assure you that we actually deliver 100% fresh air throughout the ship, including your cabins. And the air is not circulated. “

During a conversation with CNN, a quarantine doctor came to examine Thakker and her roommate for the corona virus in her cabin. They took samples and had them fill out a form.

“They said if we were sure they would let us know as soon as possible,” she said.

It may take a few days for the results to reappear. And she worried about that.

“I’m still scared because I don’t want to be positive,” she said.