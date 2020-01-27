Dialogue on running in Christiansburg

CHRISTIANSBURG, Virginia (WFXR) – For the past 8 years, The Community Group, an African American civil society organization from Montgomery County, has sponsored the “Dialogue on Race”. On Saturday, they held their annual winter summit at Christiansburg Middle School. This year, the group addressed the wealth gap and discrimination in the workplace.

“Over the generations, this has caused great disadvantages to the African American community. What we need to do is make sure that when we talk about race we are talking about policies and different things that will have an impact on people who look at it from a fairness perspective, “said the President of Community Group and Montgomery County Public School. Penny Franklin, member of the board of directors.

This year’s summit was not just about learning. It was about having difficult discussions and sharing personal experiences.

“I was told that black women were only good for one thing, which was on their backs. I was told this at work. Being a black woman, you have to work anyone and everyone. You have to work, be smarter, and you have to be able to guide your kids, ”says community group volunteer Shirley Akers.

Local law enforcement has been working with the group from the start. For the Blacksburg Chief of Police, Anthony Wilson. The summit continues to have a lasting impact on its department and the community.

“As a citizen who watches the country become more polarized left and right. There seems to be no compromise. Redirecting a lot of attention inward to your own community allows you to set up a comfort mechanism. It also allows you to bring advancement programs that really work and to talk on both lines, ”says Wilson.

In the end, these discussions all focus on educating and informing the community on various issues.