Dhvani Bhanushali celebrates the success of ‘Na Ja Tu’ with disadvantaged children

Vaaste’s famous singer, Dhvani Bhanushali, met a group of disadvantaged children in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Dhvani also took the opportunity to celebrate the success of his recent song “Na ja tu” with the children.

“I will appreciate this day all my life. It was really an amazing experience interacting with these super talented teenagers. I am too overwhelmed by your love. I think this was the best way to celebrate the success of my recent single. Seeing the dedication in their faces while acting confidently on stage in front of everyone has encouraged me. I would surely like to assimilate the same dedication in my performances to be able to entertain my audience every day, ”said Dhvani.

Dhvani gained great popularity after Vaaste became a great success. The song has 700 million views and YouTube account. The singer rose to fame with the hit singles she has been releasing with the giant T series of music.

The event was organized by KidZania, a theme park for global educational entertainment for families, along with the Salaam Bombay Foundation.