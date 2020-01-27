A DUI driver was arrested in possession of two replica firearms after a two-hour chase through Desert Hot Springs over the weekend, according to the Desert Hot Springs Police Department.

At 1:01 a.m. on January 26, officers attempted to stop the traffic of an alleged DUI driver near the intersection of 6th Street and Cactus Drive in Desert Hot Springs. The driver did not give in and started to head towards the north side of the city.

During the officers’ theft, the front of the suspect vehicle sustained significant damage, which significantly reduced the speed of the chase, but the incident continued for more than two hours.

A joint effort involving “ multiple prosecution techniques ” from the Desert Hot Springs Police Department, Palm Springs Police Department, Cathedral City Police Department and California Highway Patrol ultimately led to the end of the prosecution.

The driver, Alejandro Guadan, 35, was arrested at 3:20 a.m. near the intersection of West Drive and 3rd Street near the Desert Hot Springs library, according to county jail records.

Guadan was reportedly in possession of two replica firearms at the time of his arrest.

“Guadan was charged with evading a police officer, a criminal in possession of ammunition, DUI and a violation of probation,” reads the DHSPD press release on the incident. “He was booked at Larry Smith Correctional Facility in Banning, California.”

No one was injured during the incident, but Guadan was taken to the local hospital as a precaution.

He is being held without bail.