DHS Seeks Pentagon Fund for 270 Mile Border Wall - WSVN 7News | Miami news, weather, sports

January 16, 2020

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Department of Homeland Security has asked the Pentagon to fund the construction of a 270-mile border wall this year as part of a drug fight, defense officials said Thursday.

Officials said the request was received on Wednesday and the Pentagon is starting a two-week evaluation to determine what should be approved. The officials who informed the reporters on condition of anonymity did not make any estimates.

The request comes in sharp disagreements over the border wall between President Donald Trump and members of Congress who have spoken out against using military funds for construction.

The border wall is one of Trump’s most important issues. Since his election campaign, he has spoken about building a “great beautiful wall” between the United States and Mexico. He also claimed that Mexico pays for the wall, but it didn’t.

Instead, money has been diverted to military construction projects and drug bans funding, which is a continuing source of conflict between democratic lawmakers and Trump on budget bills each year.

Defense officials said the request was for the construction or replacement of border barriers, lighting, and roads in six sectors in several states. The six areas, officials said, are high-traffic areas, some of which include neighborhoods near border crossings.

