Dharmendra’s restaurant will be named He-Man and will be launched on Valentine’s Day

The Bollywood icon, Dharmendra, will present a new farm-to-table restaurant called He-Man, which will open on Valentine’s Day. The veteran superstar went to Instagram on Wednesday morning to announce her new company.

This is Dharmendra’s second restaurant after the popular Garam Dharam Dhaba. He-Man will open on the Karnal road.

Dharmendra’s restaurant will be called He-Man and will be launched on Valentine’s Day

Dharmendra, popularly known as’ He-Man of Bollywood ‘, wrote on Instagram: “Dear friends, after the success of my restaurant’ Garam Dharam Dhaba ‘I am now announcing a first Farm to Fork restaurant called’ He Man, friends, really I appreciate your love, respect and belonging to me. I love you all … your Dharam. “

The actor also shared an electronic invitation for his fans, which says: “Dear fans, with immense joy and gratitude, I want to announce the launch of the first farm restaurant at the table called He-Man. Launching this Valentine’s Day at 10.30 a.m. on Karnal Highway. “

Dharmendra has been working hard to establish his restaurant from farm to table for a while. Keep sharing videos on your farm’s social networks, with farmers showing fresh vegetables such as cabbage, squash, beets, brinjals, ladies’ fingers and fruits.

