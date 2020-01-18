Devin Nunes collaborator exchanged information with Lev Parnas on campaign in Ukraine, documents say

New documents released Friday night by House Democrats show communications between indicted Rudy Guiliani partner Lev Parnas and an assistant to the top Republican House Intelligence Committee in which they hold talks with Ukrainian officials and meetings apparently the Trump hotel in Washington, DC, including with Giuliani.

The documents further draw the California official, Devin Nunes, to Giuliani and his associates’ efforts to unearth the land from the president’s political rivals.

WhatsApp exchanges show that aid from Nunes Derek Harvey raised questions about foreign aid to Ukraine in late March 2019.

On March 29, 2019, Harvey asked Parnas, “Can we get equipment?”

Parnas told Harvey in an April text message that he will interview “the attorney general who was fired by Biden”, who is Viktor Shokin. Parnas also made reference to the prosecutor of Ukraine, Yuriy Lutsenko. The two prosecutors also spoke to Giuliani in his efforts to unearth the filth from former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter.

“Let’s make our call at 12 noon and we can have the first prosecutor at 1 am?” Parnas wrote to Harvey on April 17, 2019.

“Okay,” replied Harvey.

Two days later, Harvey texted Parnas: “Lev. I think we are best served by sending the official letter and receiving the documentation before further interviews. “

The text exchanges between Harvey and Parnas included multiple references to John Solomon, the former conservative columnist for The Hill who published chronicles attacking former US ambassador Marie Yovanovitch.

In a text, Harvey told Parnas in April 2019 that “Salomon must provide me with the equipment.”

There are multiple references to meetings apparently at the Trump International hotel, including a May 7, 2019 meeting with Giuliani and Solomon.

“Can you come now,” asked Parnas.

“Yes,” replied Harvey.

A Nunes spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment.

Democrats of the House Intelligence Committee last month included in their investigation report into the removal of telephone tapes of the calls between Nunes and Parnas and other allies of President Donald Trump.

Nunes admitted on Wednesday that he spoke on the phone with Parnas after previously declaring that such a conversation would have been “very unlikely”.

Democrats released three sets of Parnas documents this week after his lawyer provided documents to the committee last weekend, and Parnas did televised interviews with CNN and MSNBC in which he implicated Trump and said efforts were focused “On 2020”.