Devin Bush Sr. hired as Director of Recruiting at Ole Miss

The Wolverines in Michigan lose another member of their staff to Ole Miss.

On Friday afternoon, it was announced that Michigan analyst Devin Bush Sr. becomes the new Director of Football Recruiting at Ole Miss.

Bush Sr., the father of the former Michigan standout and Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Devin Bush, was an analyst for Michigan for four seasons. Prior to Bush’s time in Ann Arbor, he was the head coach at Charles W. Flanagan High School in Florida.

Former safety coach / special team coordinator from Michigan, Chris Partridge, hired an assistant coaching position in Ole Miss at the beginning of January with the new look of Lane Kiffin.

Bush Sr. receives a more prominent role at a university is no surprise, many expected Bush to have a positional coaching role in the near future, but he will instead carry out the recruitment activities for Ole Miss. A major task that despite the program could win a tough fight, going back to relevance in the SEC.