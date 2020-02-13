Devin Booker replaces Damian Lillard in the All Star game, a three-point competition

Photo: Photo by Barry Gossage / NBAE via Getty Images

The NBA has announced that Phoenix Suns security guard Devin Booker will replace injured Damian Lillard in the All-Star game and three-point competition.

– Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania), February 13, 2020

To answer some questions: Yes Book will also take part in a three-point competition.

– John Gambadoro (@ Gambo987), February 13, 2020

This is Booker’s first all-star appearance in his five seasons in the NBA.

Booker will join the team LeBron with Nikola Jokic, Chris Paul, Domantas Sabonis, Ben Simmons, Jayson Tatum and Russell Westbrook.

Booker took part in the three-point competition in 2018 and beat Klay Thompson in the championship.

This season, Booker scores an average of 26.4 points, 4.2 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game, while shooting 49.6 percent from the field and 35.8 percent from three points.