Photo: ESPN.com

Phoenix Sun’s superstar Devin Booker commented on Tuesday for the first time about the tragic death of LA Lakers and NBA legend Kobe Bryant.

“It’s really difficult and I don’t think anything will change. I feel for Vanessa and the girls. I feel for all the families involved. I only feel for the world. I think we all miss a piece of us, to get ahead, ā€¯Booker told reporters.

Booker was in tears on Sunday when the Suns and Memphis Grizzlies honor Bryant 24 seconds behind the shot clock.

Bryant and his daughter Gianna died in a helicopter crash in California on Sunday.

“It’s really tough and I don’t think it will change.”

Devin Booker on the tragic loss of his idol Kobe Bryant.

“I feel for Vanessa and the girls. I feel for all affected families. I only feel for the world. I think we all miss a piece of ourselves that is going forward.” #Suns pic.twitter.com/FF5auJ7pHi

– Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) January 28, 2020