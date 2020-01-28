Photo: ESPN.com

Phoenix Sun’s superstar Devin Booker commented on Tuesday for the first time about the tragic death of LA Lakers and NBA legend Kobe Bryant.

“It’s really difficult and I don’t think anything will change. I feel for Vanessa and the girls. I feel for all the families involved. I only feel for the world. I think we all miss a piece of us, to get ahead, ”Booker told reporters.

Booker was in tears on Sunday when the Suns and Memphis Grizzlies honor Bryant 24 seconds behind the shot clock.

Bryant and his daughter Gianna died in a helicopter crash in California on Sunday.

