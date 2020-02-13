Devil May Cry 3 Special Edition for Switch adds cooperative to Bloody Palace

Devil May Cry 3 is one of the most iconic character action games of all time. The high-octane brawler has seen a number of re-releases and remasters over the years, but it was mainly graphic updates that kept the DNA of the game up to scratch. Now Devil May Cry 3 is making the leap to a new console with the release of Devil May Cry 3 Special Edition on the Nintendo Switch. Capcom not only puts the same old port on the hybrid handheld and calls it a day. This time, three new features are added to make this game the final version of the game. The newest new feature that emerges in the game is probably the largest so far – locally cooperative play.

It’s time … for the unveiling of the latest addition to #DevilMayCry 3 Special Edition for #NintendoSwitch! Here is producer Matt Walker (@retrootoko) again with the news: pic.twitter.com/Qj16uVW1oO

Matt Walker from Capcom went to the official Devil May Cry Twitter page to announce the latest new feature for the Nintendo Switch port of Devil May Cry 3 Special Edition. Players who have completed the launch mission of the game have access to a whole new co-op version of the Bloody Palace mode. Here Dante and Vergil can be controlled by two separate players. You are free to play with a single Joy-Con, double Joy-Cons or even with the Switch Pro Controller.

This new local cooperative mode is also set to include the other two new functions – coming to the Switch version of the game – dynamic style change and weapon change.

The updated Devil May Cry 3 Special Edition will be digitally launched for Switch on February 20, 2020. Gamers can already purchase it for $ 19.99. North American players who order in advance receive a 50% discount on purchases from Devil May Cry and / or Devil May Cry 2.

