Deval Patrick, the last black 2020 democratic candidate, ends his campaign

Deval Patrick, a democratic late-comer of the 2020 presidential race, closed his campaign on Wednesday, a day after a bleak showing in the New Hampshire primary, after failing to get a hold of voters.

The only African-American left the race after the exit of Democratic senators Cory Booker and Kamala Harris, Patrick sent a statement to CNN confirming that he too would drop out.

“I believed and still believe we had a strong argument for delivering better results,” Patrick said in the statement.

“But the vote in New Hampshire last night was not enough to create the practical wind behind the campaign to move on to the next voting. So I decided to immediately suspend the campaign.

“I am not suspending my dedication to help – there is still work to be done,” he continued. “We are confronted with the most consistent election of our lives. Our democracy itself, let alone our social commitments to equality, opportunities and fair games, are at risk.”

Patrick, 63, who took part in the race in November, received only 0.4 percent of the New Hampshire totals, or 1,258 votes, leaving him behind the businessman Andrew Yang, which announced on Tuesday that it also fell out of the race. Yang received just 2.8 percent of the vote in New Hampshire, which was far behind the winner Bernie Sanders who came out with 25.7 percent and became second, Pete Buttigieg with 24.4 percent.

With Yang who quits on Tuesday evening, that leaves Tulsi Gabbard, who is Samoan-American, as the last person in color to become president.

Patrick had skipped the Iowa caucuses and hoped for New Hampshire and the foreseeable South Carolina leader to support his campaign. He spoke with his supporters on Tuesday evening and said he would do some introspection before he made a decision.

“It doesn’t matter what decision we make tomorrow morning about the practical ability of this campaign to continue,” he said. “I stay involved and you too.”

A former Massachusetts governor, Patrick had gathered some potential and even got comparisons with the former president Barack Obama, with whom he shares a close relationship and was co-chair of the campaign in 2012. After leaving the governor’s mansion, he worked for Bain Capital to launch the Bain Capital Double Impact fund, which focused on promoting social and environmental issues.

Regarding his future, Patrick is unclear, merely saying that the road to victory for Democrats is not necessarily in strict political positions.

“Now more than ever, patriotism requires that we reject false choices. Despite our righteous anger, Democrats don’t have to hate Republicans to be good Democrats. … In the same vein, we don’t have to hate moderation to be a good progressive, “he said, according to Boston’s WGBH.

