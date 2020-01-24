Detroit Man sued TCF Bank for racial discrimination

Screenshot from CNN partner WXYZ

A Detroit man takes legal action after saying that his bank discriminated against him when he tried to cash three checks related to a racial discrimination lawsuit. When Sauntore Thomas tried to withdraw the payment from his employer Enterprise, according to the Detroit Free Press, the police charged him with an investigation into fraud.

Thomas sued TCF Bank for racial discrimination on Wednesday and said he had been humiliated by the measures taken by the bank. He also insisted that the incident, in which two Livonia Police Department officers questioned him for an hour when two other officers stood at the door, would not have happened if he had been a white man. The 44-year-old US veteran and his lawyer Deborah Gordon claim that this is a mere case of “Banking While Black”.

A Detroit man says he was racially profiled as @TCFBank in Livonia when he tried to deposit some big checks. The police were called and a fraud investigation was initiated when he tried to cash one of the checks, which happened to come from an agreement on racial discrimination. @Wxyzdetroit pic.twitter.com/elhSdHQ2DL

Gordon also tried to assist her client in solving the problem by speaking to the bank staff and sending screenshots of the documents showing that the three $ 100,000 checks were in fact funds that Thomas had just won were. She insists that the bank itself could have done much more to confirm that the checks were genuine, even if the computer considered them to be fraudulent, like the bank’s claims.

Sauntore Thomas claims the bank refused to deposit the money even after telling TCF Bank that its checks were genuine and could be verified.

TCF replied to the allegations in a statement to CNN, saying, “We apologize for the experience Mr. Thomas has had in our banking center. The local police should not have been involved. We strongly condemn racism and all forms of discrimination. We take additional precautions that involve large deposits and requests for cash. In this case, we were unable to validate the checks presented by Mr. Thomas and regretted that we were unable to meet his requirements. “

Thomas later took his checks and business to a nearby Chase Bank, where he says the money was cleared in 12 hours.

