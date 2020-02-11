Detectives search for accused shooter in mall shooting in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – Detectives are looking for Daniel Everett, a former Under Armor manager who returned to shoot the Orlando International Premium Outlets mall after being fired Monday.

Everett, 46, is accused of killing Eunice Marie Vazquez, a former colleague of Under Armor at 4951 International Dr., and fled in a silver 2012 Kia Sorento.

Police say that Eunice Marie Vazquez was shot dead by her former colleague in the Under Armor store on February 10, 2020. (Image from family) (WKMG 2020)

According to Orlando Police Chief Orlando Rolon, Everett sent an email with a list of people who had complained about him at work.

Rolon asks anyone with information about Everett’s whereabouts to call 911 or the Orlando police at 321-235-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-423-8477.

