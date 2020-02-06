Detained J&K leaders Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti are probably booked according to the Public Safety Act: Reports

All three politicians have been detained since 5 August last year, when the central government led by the BJP revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir by repealing Article 370 of the Constitution.

File photo of Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah.

New Delhi: Hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in parliament that statements by former Jammu and Kashmir ministers about abolishing the provisions of Article 370 are unacceptable, are leader of the National Conference (NC) Omar Abdullah and People Democratic Party (PDP) Mehbooba Mufti probably to be booked under the Public Safety Act.

Farooq Abdullah, the father of the NC leader, had been booked under the PSA since his detention last August. He was detained under the PSA, a law enacted by his father and founder of the Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah National Conference in 1978 when he was the prime minister.

All three politicians have been detained since 5 August last year, when the central government led by the BJP revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir by repealing Article 370 of the Constitution.

Get the best of News18 in your inbox – subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube and stay up to date with what’s happening in the world around you – in real time.

.