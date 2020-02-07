Details of the commemoration of Kobe and Gianna Bryant announced

Photo by Allen Berezovsky / Getty Images

A public memorial is held at Staples Center on February 24 in honor of Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna Bryant, and those who were lost in last month’s helicopter crash.

The date for the monument is important because it reflects the basketball shirt numbers worn by Kobe (no. 24) and Gianna (no. 2).

The city of Los Angeles, the police of Los Angeles and the LA Clippers, who have a game that night, work together on planning and coordination for the monument.

Bryant was on his way to a basketball game with his daughter on January 26, when the helicopter in which they traveled crashed.

Bryant’s wife, Vanessa, issued a statement shortly after Kobe and Gianna’s death: “My girls and I want to thank the millions of people who have shown support and love in this horrible time. Thank you for all prayers. We absolutely need them. We have been completely destroyed by the sudden loss of my adoring husband, Kobe – the wonderful father of our children; and my beautiful, sweet Gianna – a loving, thoughtful and wonderful daughter and wonderful sister to Natalia, Bianka and Capri. There are not enough words to describe our pain now. “

To honor the memory of the lost, the family has asked to send donations to the Mamba On Three Fund. You can also make a donation to the Mamba Sports Foundation in honor of Kobe and Gianna’s youth work.

