Despite security concerns, thousands of people gather peacefully for gun rights in Richmond

RICHMOND, Go. (WRIC, WFXR) – An hour-long rally led thousands of gun rights supporters to the Virginia State Capitol, prompted state and federal officials to tighten security measures on the grounds of the Capitol and led groups who were considering pro-gun rallying to change their plans for the day of the lobby.

Despite concerns about potential threats, there has been only one arrest and no reports of extremist violence or security concerns, said a spokesman for the Capitol police.

Governor Ralph Northam (D) last week said law enforcement officials had found “serious and credible threats” related to the rally when he said a state of emergency Temporarily ban weapons and all firearms on Capitol grounds until Tuesday evening.

Friday, the leaders of the Senate and the House of Virginia were briefed by law enforcement officials of the threats, reported our sister station WRIC. The security briefing came after Republicans publicly asked for one the day before.

After the briefing, Republican House Leader Todd Gilbert (R-Shenandoah) sentenced any group planning to “spread supremacist white garbage or any other form of hatred, violence or civil unrest” in Richmond.

“Lobbying day is an opportunity for people to assemble peacefully and petition their government,” said Gilbert in a statement before the rally. “It is not a place of hatred or violence.”

After initially reporting that no arrests had been made, Capitol Police said a Richmond woman was accused of wearing a mask in public on Monday at block 800 in East Broad Street. The woman, identified as Mikaela E. Beschler, 21, was arrested after a police officer saw her “with a bandana covering her face” for the third time, authorities said.

A source said to WRIVS that a man who was trying to climb the fire escape of the 12-story Mutual building at 909 E. Main Street was stopped by security. It is not clear what loads, if any, the man could face.

according to a Capitol Police tweet, some 22,000 people were near the State Capitol for Monday’s rally, including 6,000 on Capitol Square and 16,000 in front of security gates. The governor applauded the efforts of state, local and federal government officials who helped ensure a safe lobby day.

We are all grateful that today’s day went off without incident. The teams managed to defuse what could have been a volatile situation. This was the result of weeks of planning and extensive cooperation between state, local and federal partners in Virginia and beyond.

Virginia police and first responders have demonstrated great professionalism. I am proud of their work. I have spoken with Colonel Settle of the State Police, Colonel Pike of the Capitol Police and Chief Smith of the Richmond Police Service, as well as leaders of the FBI and the United States Attorney’s Office, and I thanked them for keeping Virginia safe.

Thousands of people have come to Richmond to make their voices heard. Today has shown that when people disagree, they can do it peacefully. The issues before us arouse strong emotions and progress is often difficult. I will continue to listen to the voices of the Virginians and I will continue to do everything in my power to ensure the security of our Commonwealth. “

GOV. RALPH NORTHAM (D)

In a statement released on Monday, Gilbert hailed the massive crowd of gatherers as “peaceful, respectful and orderly” and said “they even picked up their own garbage”. Gilbert then criticized Democrats for the Proposed Firearms Control Law during this year’s General Assembly session.

“I hope the Democrats in Virginia will learn from today’s peaceful rally. The law-abiding gun owners who are here today are the ones who would carry the brunt of their anti-gun proposals, which would have little or no impact on crime or criminals, “said Gilbert . “Meanwhile, the Democrats are working to get more criminals out on the streets before they finish their sentences. To keep our communities safe, we need to focus on those who break the law, not those who scrupulously follow it. “

Two gun safety advocacy groups, Everytown for Gun Safety and Moms Demand Action, spent Monday “banking by phone” after canceling their plans to visit Richmond for Lobby Day.

“What we saw today was not activism – it was extremism fueled by misinformation and fear,” said Shannon Watts, founder of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, in a press release. “The armed insurgents who threaten violence and anarchy if they fail to achieve their goals do not represent the majority of Virginians who voted overwhelmingly for guns in November.”

Locally, the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office was part of the Capitol office on Monday.

They reported on their Facebook page that it was a big turnout in Richmond.

