Despite its merits, this one will not have a smooth journey

Malang Box Office Review: Star cast: Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu, Elli AvrRam

director: Mohit Suri

Producer: Luv Films, T Series, Northern Lights Entertainment

Malang Box Office Review: Expectations

Malang has been attending the eyeballs since his announcement of the interesting cast of stars he gathers.

Although Aditya Roy Kapur is having a bad time at the box office for many years and his films from Daawat-E-Ishq to Kalank have been disappointing, he enjoys a good following of his followers. With a movie like Malang in which it has been well presented, you can really expect the return you deserve.

Disha Patani has previously starred in some of the greatest hits like M.S. Dhoni – The Untold Story, Baaghi 2 and Salman Khan starred in 200 rudest cults of Bharat. Although his box office contribution to these films was not huge, he added a certain nominal value. The audience loved her in these movies and that certainly adds value to Malang as well.

Anil Kapoor’s box office graphic has seen quite a few ups and downs lately. While his films such as Welcome Back, Mubarkan, Total Dhamaal were successful, he faced disappointments with Race 3, Fanney Khan, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga and Pagalpanti. In Malang, his character looks interesting and since he is a star of experience and a great talent who still enjoys a good admiration among the public, he is expected to add some stellar value to the film.

Mohit Suri films have also had problems in the recent past. After Aashiqui 2 and Ek Villain, he hit the hard road and hit like Hamari Adhuri Kahani. Even a lot of talk about Half Girlfriend was not a clean success. But now that he returns with his Aashiqui 2 Aditya star and has an interesting movie in kitty, one expects him to hit the target.

Malang promotions have been liked by the audience. The appearance of Aditya and Disha and their chemistry have created a charm that will surely appeal to youth in big cities. The angle of the action thriller is another advantage. In addition, music has decently gone, which will ensure that the film does not go unnoticed on day 1.

Review of the Malang box office: despite its merits, this will not have a quiet trip

Malang Box Office Review: Impact

If you liked Malang’s trailer, you will like the movie even more. The movie script has been written in a way that keeps you curious at all times. Questions like Why Aditya character Roy Kapur is on a wave of murders keeps you hooked and the second clue that shows the backstory of Aditya and Disha’s characters adds to the intrigue. Although you may lack your soul and that the characters of Aditya and Disha are not inspiring in the first half, wait for the interval of publication of the film. It is only after the intermission that the points begin to connect and also the emotional connection begins to accumulate. And as the movie progresses towards its end, it continues to offer something or another to keep it entertained and entertained. And then the end is so good. He won’t let you go without loving him. The best part is that after watching a violin and substance like this, the ending will bring a big smile on your face.

The movie is rich in wise performances too. From Aditya Roy Kapoor to Elli AvrRam, everyone has played their part well. Although Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu shine. Mohit Suri has given very good direction. The cinematography is excellent and the background score is nervous.

Malang Box Office Review: Final verdict

In general, Malang will work well for the audience it addresses, although that section is quite limited. The movie may not have a good start, but it will stay well. The week before Valentine’s Day can boost the business of a movie like this. However, there are consecutive releases in the coming weeks.

Malang can collect the best of its potential until Love Aaj Kal leaves next Friday. The next romantic movie also caters to youth and definitely a larger section. The audience will be divided a lot and the same will happen again on February 21 when Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is released.

Malang is expected to do a business for life somewhere in the range of Rs 40-50 million. However, it could have been better if the launch period was better.

